UAE weather: partly cloudy and hazy with a chance of rain

Temperatures will reach 42°C in Abu Dhabi and 41°C in Dubai today

The UAE's weather bureau says there is a chance of rain in Dubai on Thursday. The National

Soraya Ebrahimi
Jul 21, 2021

The weather will be partly cloudy and hazy at times on Thursday, with a chance of rain.

The mercury is forecast to hit 42°C in Abu Dhabi and 41°C in Dubai.

Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times and causing dust and sand to blow around.

Updated: July 21st 2021, 11:20 PM
The National in Davos

We are bringing you the inside story from the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos, a gathering of hundreds of world leaders, top executives and billionaires.

