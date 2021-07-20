Eid Al Adha babies keep UAE's maternity staff busy

Baby Danial with his father, Ramez Nabil, at Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi. Danial was born at 12.01am on Tuesday. Courtesy: Mounir family

Although most people in the UAE were enjoying the Eid Al Adha holidays on Tuesday, there was no rest for the country's maternity staff, many of whom helped deliver new arrivals in the early hours of the morning.

There was a particular rush at midnight for staff at Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi, with three babies coming in quick succession.

Quote Having a new baby born on Eid is like getting a double gift from Allah Muhammad Awais

At 12.01am, Rashed Al Mansoori was delivered, making him the first baby to be born on Eid Al Adha this year. He weighed 2.6 kilograms.

Meanwhile, staff in a nearby room were busy caring for another Emirati mum-to-be who was due to give birth to her son at any moment.

Mansoor Al Kyeli arrived just a minute later, weighing a healthy 2.9kg.

The third new arrival at the hospital was Danial Nabil, born to Egyptian parents Mariam Naguib and Ramez Mounir at 12.01am on Tuesday.

Baby Danial also arrived in good health, with a birth weight of 4.2kg.

At Medeor International Hospital in Al Ain, Hamdan Al Shamsi came into the world at 2.04am. He was the fifth child to be born to Emirati parents Ahmed Al Shamsi and Eiman Al Khayeli.

Danial Nabil, born to Egyptian parents Mariam Naguib and Ramez Mounir, weighs 4.2kg. Courtesy: Mounir family

His arrival on Eid Al Adha will ensure the day remains extra special for the family for many years to come.

"Hamdan is our fifth child, and a true blessing of the God,” Mr Al Shamsi said.

“We have been waiting to welcome the baby and were expecting the delivery for some days.

“The entire family is happy as the child born on an auspicious day.”

In Dubai, medics at Aster Hospital, Qusais, also faced a busy morning, caring for three babies who were born in the early hours of Eid Al Adha.

Omar bin Riyas Ahammed was the first to be born at the hospital on the stroke of midnight, to Indian parents Hafsath Riyas and Riyas Ahammed.

Little Omar was followed by Elisha Alexis, who weighed 3.3kg, and was born to Filipino parents Esther and Marlon Sibug Borillo at 2.09am.

And that was not the end of the morning Eid deliveries. Just a few hours later, maternity staff safely delivered Asma Randhawa to Pakistani parents Maliha Azhar and Muhammad Awais.

“Having a new baby born on Eid is like getting a double gift from Allah,” said Mr Awais, who had become a father for the second time.

At NMC Royal Hospital in Sharjah, things were a little more dramatic for Indian parents Rehana Shaikh and Shaikh Hakim who saw their new baby delivered by an emergency Caesarean section.

Mother and baby are both doing well.

A firstborn child is always a milestone family moment and for it to coincide with Eid Al Adha made it extra special for new Emirati parents Sara Abdalla Ahmed and Hassan Al Murshidi.

Reem Hassan was born at NMC Royal in Sharjah at 2.24am and was one of 15 babies due to arrive at the hospital on Eid Al Adha.

At Danat Al Emarat Hospital in Abu Dhabi, 12 newborns were delivered on Arafah day and six babies during the first hours of Eid Al Adha.

One of those was Abdul Aziz, the hospital’s first arrival on Eid Al Adha, born to Emirati parents at 12.53am.

“The baby and my wife are in good health,” said dad, Omar Matar Al Niyadi.

“His sister, Shamsa who is 15-months-old, was also born at Danat Al Emarat Hospital.

“My wife was due on July 30, but with Allah’s willing, baby Abdul Aziz is celebrating Eid with us today.

“The occasion is definitely doubled for us.”

Results Light Flyweight (49kg): Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon (UZB) beat Daniyal Sabit (KAZ) by points 5-0. Flyweight (52kg): Zoirov Shakhobidin (UZB) beat Amit Panghol (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (56kg): Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (MGL) beat Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (UZB) 3-2. Lightweight (60kg): Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (MGL) beat Daniyal Shahbakhsh (IRI) 5-0. Light Welterweight (64kg): Baatarsukh Chinzorig (MGL) beat Shiva Thapa (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Bobo-Usmon Baturov (UZB) beat Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ) RSC round-1. Middleweight (75kg): Jafarov Saidjamshid (UZB) beat Abilkhan Amankul (KAZ) 4-1. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Ruzmetov Dilshodbek (UZB) beat Meysam Gheshlaghi (IRI) 3-2. Heavyweight (91kg): Sanjeet (IND) beat Vassiliy Levit (KAZ) 4-1. Super Heavyweight (+91kg): Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB) beat Kamshibek Kunkabayev (KAZ) 5-0.

Greatest Royal Rumble match listing 50-man Royal Rumble - names entered so far include Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Kurt Angle, Big Show, Kane, Chris Jericho, The New Day and Elias Universal Championship Brock Lesnar (champion) v Roman Reigns in a steel cage match WWE World Heavyweight ChampionshipAJ Styles (champion) v Shinsuke Nakamura Intercontinental Championship Seth Rollins (champion) v The Miz v Finn Balor v Samoa Joe United States Championship Jeff Hardy (champion) v Jinder Mahal SmackDown Tag Team Championship The Bludgeon Brothers (champions) v The Usos Raw Tag Team Championship (currently vacant) Cesaro and Sheamus v Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt Casket match The Undertaker v Rusev Singles match John Cena v Triple H Cruiserweight Championship Cedric Alexander v Kalisto

Saudi National Day Why the UAE has many reasons to celebrate its closest friend and ally

Neil Thomson – THE BIO Family: I am happily married to my wife Liz and we have two children together. Favourite music: Rock music. I started at a young age due to my father’s influence. He played in an Indian rock band The Flintstones who were once asked by Apple Records to fly over to England to perform there. Favourite book: I constantly find myself reading The Bible. Favourite film: The Greatest Showman. Favourite holiday destination: I love visiting Melbourne as I have family there and it’s a wonderful place. New York at Christmas is also magical. Favourite food: I went to boarding school so I like any cuisine really.

Company profile Name: Oulo.com Founder: Kamal Nazha Based: Dubai Founded: 2020 Number of employees: 5 Sector: Technology Funding: $450,000

