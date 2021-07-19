Chris Eubank pays emotional tribute to son who died in Dubai

Former world boxing champion Chris Eubank has paid an emotional tribute to his son who died in Dubai last week, sharing a video of the family in happier times.

Sebastian Eubank, a boxer and MMA fighter, died after suffering a “massive heart attack” last Wednesday on Cove Beach, only one month after becoming a father.

A post-mortem examination revealed he had a pre-existing heart condition, which was not previously known.

The former boxer shared a video on Twitter of Sebastian with his family when he was a child.

The tribute, which is set to haunting music, includes images of Sebastian with his father and siblings and footage from his childhood.

In one scene, Chris Eubank is seen jokingly holding his young son in a chokehold, asking him to tell everyone how much he loves him.

“My son was laid to rest on Friday in Dubai after dying from a heart attack last Wednesday,” Eubank wrote on Twitter.

“He lived there with his wife Salma & their 1 month old son, Raheem.

“We thank the Dubai Police for a thorough & expedient investigation & for making his burial swift.”

His widow, Salma Abdelati, said in a statement released last week that Dubai Police and the coroner confirmed that Sebastian died of a “massive heart attack while in the sea, and probably could not have been saved even if out of the water”.

“While still very painful, it is of some comfort that Sebastian died after having one of his favourite meals with one of his closest friends whilst doing his favourite thing at his favourite place in Dubai where he often went to swim.

“He was standing in the water close to shore watching the sunset at Cove Beach in Dubai.

“I am grateful that he was able to spend a few short and happy weeks with his son before his death,” she added.

He died 11 days before his 30th birthday.

Sebastian followed his father and elder brother, also Chris, into boxing and was an accomplished mixed martial artist.

He made a winning debut in the UAE Warriors 10 at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Abu Dhabi in February and was set to return in the promotion’s next event in September.

The specs: 2018 Maserati Levante S Price, base / as tested: Dh409,000 / Dh467,000 Engine: 3.0-litre V6 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 430hp @ 5,750rpm Torque: 580Nm @ 4,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.9L / 100km

Take Me Apart Kelela (Warp)

Virtuzone GCC Sixes Date and venue Friday and Saturday, ICC Academy, Dubai Sports City Time Matches start at 9am Groups A Blighty Ducks, Darjeeling Colts, Darjeeling Social, Dubai Wombats; B Darjeeling Veterans, Kuwait Casuals, Loose Cannons, Savannah Lions; C Awali Taverners, Darjeeling, Dromedary, Darjeeling Good Eggs

UAE SQUAD Goalkeepers: Ali Khaseif, Fahad Al Dhanhani, Mohammed Al Shamsi, Adel Al Hosani Defenders: Bandar Al Ahbabi, Shaheen Abdulrahman, Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamis, Mohammed Barghash, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Hassan Al Mahrami, Yousef Jaber, Salem Rashid, Mohammed Al Attas, Alhassan Saleh Midfielders: Ali Salmeen, Abdullah Ramadan, Abdullah Al Naqbi, Majed Hassan, Yahya Nader, Ahmed Barman, Abdullah Hamad, Khalfan Mubarak, Khalil Al Hammadi, Tahnoun Al Zaabi, Harib Abdallah, Mohammed Jumah, Yahya Al Ghassani Forwards: Fabio De Lima, Caio Canedo, Ali Saleh, Ali Mabkhout, Sebastian Tagliabue, Zayed Al Ameri

IF YOU GO The flights FlyDubai flies direct from Dubai to Skopje in five hours from Dh1,314 return including taxes. Hourly buses from Skopje to Ohrid take three hours. The tours English-speaking guided tours of Ohrid town and the surrounding area are organised by Cultura 365; these cost €90 (Dh386) for a one-day trip including driver and guide and €100 a day (Dh429) for two people. The hotels Villa St Sofija in the old town of Ohrid, twin room from $54 (Dh198) a night. St Naum Monastery, on the lake 30km south of Ohrid town, has updated its pilgrims' quarters into a modern 3-star hotel, with rooms overlooking the monastery courtyard and lake. Double room from $60 (Dh 220) a night.

THE BIO BIO:

Born in RAK on December 9, 1983

Lives in Abu Dhabi with her family

She graduated from Emirates University in 2007 with a BA in architectural engineering

Her motto in life is her grandmother’s saying “That who created you will not have you get lost”

Her ambition is to spread UAE’s culture of love and acceptance through serving coffee, the country’s traditional coffee in particular.

Itcan profile Founders: Mansour Althani and Abdullah Althani Based: Business Bay, with offices in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and India Sector: Technology, digital marketing and e-commerce Size: 70 employees Revenue: On track to make Dh100 million in revenue this year since its 2015 launch Funding: Self-funded to date

