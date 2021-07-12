UAE authorities fine businesses for Covid-19 breaches

Inspectors carried out 560 checks between April and June. Courtesy: Khor Fakkan municipality

Thirteen establishments in Khor Fakkan, Sharjah, were fined within three months for breaking Covid-19 safety rules.

The businesses were penalised for not following guidelines on regular PCR tests for their workers and for failing to maintain social distancing.

Khor Fakkan municipality issued warnings to 25 other beauty salons, including barber shops.

Municipal inspectors, police and employees from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation carried out 560 checks between April and June.

Ninety per cent of all establishments were found to be in full compliance with Covid-19 protocols.

Inspections will continue to ensure the rules, including those on regularly disinfecting equipment and premises, are being followed, the authorities said.

Staff members will also be asked if they have been vaccinated.

Last year, a police station in one of the most densely populated parts of Dubai gave out more than 10,000 coronavirus-related fines.

Statistics for Al Rashidiya station showed that 10,635 fines and warnings were issued in 2020 to people who violated the rules to halt the spread of the virus.

