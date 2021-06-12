Dubai's Al Rashidiya police station gave out more than 10,000 Covid-related fines in 2020

A police station in one of the most densely populated parts of Dubai gave out more than 10,000 coronavirus-related fines in 2020.

Statistics for Al Rashidiya station showed that 10,635 fines and warnings were issued last year to people who violated the rules to halt the spread of the virus .

The largest number concerned going out without a permit during the National Sterilisation Programme, where 3,276 offences were recorded.

More than 30 per cent (3,271) of the violations were for not wearing masks on private and public transport , while 24 per cent (2,526) were for failing to keep a social distance in vehicles.

A further 1,559 violations were for exceeding the permitted number of passengers per vehicle.

Dubai Police said there were three violations for organising overcrowded events and gatherings.

Brig Saeed Al Malik, director of Al Rashidiya Police Station, said the fines were issued by officers while monitoring eight designated areas within their jurisdiction to ensure the public followed the health measures.

He urged members of the public to obey the rules to protect themselves and others from the virus.