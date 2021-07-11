UAE reports 1,518 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths

The UAE reported 1,518 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, following an additional 280,747 tests.
Cases in the UAE have been steadily falling since June 29, when 2,105 new infections were reported.
The latest caseload brought the country's overall tally to 650,220.
Six people died of Covid-related causes in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 1,866.
Another 1,490 people beat the virus, as the recovery total climbed to 628,290.
The number of active cases in the Emirates stands at 20,064.
Officials announced earlier that more than 15.7 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine had now been administered.
The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority said three-quarters of the UAE population has received at least the first dose, with 65 per cent of residents fully vaccinated.
The UAE is carrying out one of the world’s fastest vaccination programmes to curb the spread of the virus.
Meanwhile, senior Indian officials held talks with their Gulf counterparts to discuss lifting coronavirus restrictions on flights from India to the region.
The suspension of flights from India was introduced in late April, as India was hit by the highly infectious Delta Covid-19 variant and a massive surge in cases.
V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, met with Indian ambassadors in the Gulf to discuss moves towards the resumption of passenger flights.
The news comes as several airlines reopened bookings on flights from India to the UAE, in anticipation of the ban being lifted.
Flights from Thursday, July 15, onwards are available on Indian airlines Vistara, and from Friday, July 16, with Emirates and flydubai.
However, travel agents warned that current restrictions could be extended beyond July 15.
Updated: July 11th 2021, 10:24 AM
Our legal consultant
Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais
Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants
Company Profile
Company name: Big Farm Brothers
Started: September 2020
Founders: Vishal Mahajan and Navneet Kaur
Based: Dubai Investment Park 1
Industry: food and agriculture
Initial investment: $205,000
Current staff: eight to 10
Future plan: to expand to other GCC markets
Living in...
This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.
Correspondents
By Tim Murphy
(Grove Press)
