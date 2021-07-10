India holds high-level talks with Gulf officials over lifting travel ban

Dozens of countries, including the Gulf states, imposed flight restrictions on India when cases soared in April. AP

Senior Indian officials met their Gulf counterparts to discuss lifting coronavirus restrictions on flights to the region.

V Muraleedharan, India’s Minister of State for External Affairs, who deals with the Gulf and the Arab world, held a meeting with Indian ambassadors in the Gulf to discuss moves towards resumption of passenger flights to India.

UAE state news agency Wam reported on developments on Saturday.

The Gulf is home to about 8.5 million Indian expats, with the largest population, about 3.4 million, living in the UAE.

Quote We hope that with the vastly improved Covid-19 situation in India, countries would ease restrictions on travel from India Arindam Bagchi, Indian Ministry of External Affairs

The UAE has restricted passengers from India since April, when a third wave swept through Indian cities, and the highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant emerged. As many as 300,000 to 400,000 new daily cases were reported at one stage.

That has since fallen to about 40,000 new cases a day, with millions of people now tested daily.

"Our ambassadors were requested at that meeting to take up with their host countries the issue of resumption of flights with India," Arindam Bagchi, a representative of the Ministry of External Affairs, said.

"We hope that with the vastly improved Covid-19 situation in India, countries would ease restrictions on travel from India."

Mr Bagchi said Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India’s Minister for External Affairs, raised this issue during a bilateral meeting with high-ranking Saudi officials on the margins of the G20 ministerial meeting in Italy.

He said that Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla raised the issue of normalisation of travel and mobility of students, as well as that of professionals and enabling of family reunions.

"We are actively trying to help Indians who need to travel back to various countries across the world."

Passengers from India are banned from travelling to the UAE, with a handful of exemptions that include golden visa holders and diplomatic personnel. They must quarantine for 10 days on arrival.

UAE officials and airlines said travel restrictions for a range of countries including India are due to be reviewed, with a July 15 deadline set - but that could be extended, as has been the case since late April.

Mr Bagchi said tackling the pandemic and lifting travel was the top priority for the New Delhi government.

"We have seen some initial steps in this regard," he said in an earlier briefing.

"The government will continue to prioritise this issue."

