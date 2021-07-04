Emirates: UAE passenger ban for six countries extended until July 15

A lone passenger waits for a train at Circular Quay in Sydney, Australia, after a lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19. (LOREN ELLIOTT/REUTERS)

Emirates airline has extended its ban on arrivals from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka until July 15.

A suspension of passenger flights from India, where the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus was first detected, was also extended until July 15.

Passengers who transited through these countries in the past 14 days will not be allowed to travel to the UAE from any other point.

A ban on passengers from Nigeria and South Africa was also extended to July 15, Emirates said.

“In line with UAE government directives, Emirates will be suspending the carriage of passengers from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka to Dubai until 15 July 2021,” the airline said.

“Furthermore, passengers who have connected through Pakistan, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE.”

UAE citizens, holders of UAE golden visas and diplomats who comply with updated Covid-19 protocols are exempt from these rules.

The Delta variant accounts for one third of Covid-19 cases in the UAE, officials announced last week.

Reviews of the situation in India have led to flight suspensions being renewed several times.

In the past 24 hours, India recorded 44,111 new coronavirus cases and 738 deaths.

There have been more than 30.5 million Covid-19 cases and more than 400,000 deaths in the country so far.

Covid-19 around the world - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 12 A technician at work in the laboratory of Unilabs diagnostic services providers, in Abu Dhabi. (Victor Besa/Victor Besa / The National)

Overview Cricket World Cup League Two: Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series, Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

The biog: From: Wimbledon, London, UK Education: Medical doctor Hobbies: Travelling, meeting new people and cultures Favourite animals: All of them

Duterte Harry: Fire and Fury in the Philippines

Jonathan Miller, Scribe Publications

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Tightening the screw on rogue recruiters The UAE overhauled the procedure to recruit housemaids and domestic workers with a law in 2017 to protect low-income labour from being exploited. Only recruitment companies authorised by the government are permitted as part of Tadbeer, a network of labour ministry-regulated centres. A contract must be drawn up for domestic workers, the wages and job offer clearly stating the nature of work. The contract stating the wages, work entailed and accommodation must be sent to the employee in their home country before they depart for the UAE. The contract will be signed by the employer and employee when the domestic worker arrives in the UAE. Only recruitment agencies registered with the ministry can undertake recruitment and employment applications for domestic workers. Penalties for illegal recruitment in the UAE include fines of up to Dh100,000 and imprisonment But agents not authorised by the government sidestep the law by illegally getting women into the country on visit visas.

RESULTS Catchweight 82kg

Piotr Kuberski (POL) beat Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) by decision. Women’s bantamweight

Corinne Laframboise (CAN) beat Cornelia Holm (SWE) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Omar Hussein (PAL) beat Vitalii Stoian (UKR) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Josh Togo (LEB) beat Ali Dyusenov (UZB) by unanimous decision. Flyweight

Isaac Pimentel (BRA) beat Delfin Nawen (PHI) TKO round-3. Catchweight 80kg​​​​​​​

Seb Eubank (GBR) beat Emad Hanbali (SYR) KO round 1. Lightweight

Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Ramadan Noaman (EGY) TKO round 2. Lightweight

Alan Omer (GER) beat Reydon Romero (PHI) submission 1. Welterweight

Juho Valamaa (FIN) beat Ahmed Labban (LEB) by unanimous decision. Featherweight

Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) beat Austin Arnett (USA) by unanimous decision. Super heavyweight

Maciej Sosnowski (POL) beat Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) by submission round 1.

Titan Sports Academy: Programmes: Judo, wrestling, kick-boxing, muay thai, taekwondo and various summer camps Location: Inside Abu Dhabi City Golf Club, Al Mushrif, Abu Dhabi, UAE Telephone: +971 50 220 0326

