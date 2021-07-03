Emirates extends ban on flights from India until July 15

Emirates has announced that it will be extending its ban on passenger flights from India until July 15.

During this period, passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other points to the UAE, the Dubai airline said.

Headed by @sheikhmansoor, the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in #Dubai announces updates to Dubai’s travel protocols for inbound passengers from South Africa, Nigeria and India, effective from Wednesday 23 June 2021.https://t.co/Zfma4YWugQ pic.twitter.com/NkhIzaQwzI — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 19, 2021

UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with the revised published Covid‑19 protocols are exempt and may be accepted to travel.

The announcement was made on Friday amidst a series of extensions owing to the emergence of the Delta variant of Covid-19.

Passengers who have already booked tickets before this date have been told they can keep their ticket which will be valid for a future flight, and are advised to re-book to another date.

The UAE stopped passengers travelling from India on April 25 amid a surge in cases.

On June 23, Dubai authorities said that fully vaccinated Indians with UAE residency visas would be permitted to travel as long as they met certain criteria which included having received two doses of a UAE-approved vaccine, and are able to present a negative PCR test. They must also take another PCR test on arrival in Dubai and undergo "institutional quarantine" until they receive their PCR test result, which is expected within 24 hours.

However, UAE authorities have announced that Emiratis are prohibited from travelling to countries the UAE has banned entry from, including India, Pakistan and South Africa. The announcement came from the The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation and the National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority on Thursday.

Both entities said that UAE diplomatic missions in the countries; emergency treatment cases; official delegations; and previously authorised business and technical delegates were exempt from the decision.

They also urged UAE citizens to follow all measures regarding Covid-19 and adhere to isolation rules should they test positive during their travels. They also have to notify the UAE embassies in their host countries if they get infected.

