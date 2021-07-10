Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed visits new building of UAE's permanent mission to UN in New York

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, visited the new building of the Permanent Mission of the UAE at the United Nations (UN), located in Midtown Manhattan in New York City, a short distance from the UN headquarters. All photos courtesy of Wam (WAM)

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, visited the new building of the UAE's permanent mission to the United Nations in New York City this week.

The visit was made a month after the country was elected to serve on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for a two-year term, beginning next year.

He expressed his pride in and appreciation of the mission’s team for their efforts during the UAE’s candidacy for the council membership.

"The UAE is looking forward during its UNSC membership (2022 - 2023) to work with its partners at the UN to reach solutions for current global challenges and explore prospects for a promising future for the generations to come," he said, reported state news agency Wam.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed visits the new building of the UAE Mission to the UN in New York https://t.co/I1ijdrlvUj pic.twitter.com/WPInzcgoXg — OFM (@OFMUAE) July 9, 2021

Sheikh Abdullah was accompanied by Lana Nusseibeh, the UAE’s Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation for Political Affairs, and Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

The building is located in Midtown Manhattan in New York City, a short distance away from the UN headquarters.

It began operations in April and was awarded the LEED Gold level for its high sustainability standards, including energy and water savings, carbon dioxide emissions reduction and indoor air quality improvement.

Standing at a height of 44.1 metres, the building has nine floors and spans a total area of 7,432 square metres.

The architectural style was inspired by Manhattan, as well as the Emirati culture, with an aim to create an enduring legacy of the UAE in New York City.

Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE’s commitment to play an active and effective role in the UNSC.

He said that Founding Father Sheikh Zayed had the laid the foundations of the UAE’s foreign policy, which he said is based on adherence to the UN charter.

Sheikh Abdullah said the country’s foreign policy seeks to promote values of tolerance, coexistence, encourage inclusion and innovation, support the aspirations of the people for peace, stability, development and prosperity.





Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

T20 World Cup Qualifier fixtures Tuesday, October 29 Qualifier one, 2.10pm – Netherlands v UAE Qualifier two, 7.30pm – Namibia v Oman Wednesday, October 30 Qualifier three, 2.10pm – Scotland v loser of qualifier one Qualifier four, 7.30pm – Hong Kong v loser of qualifier two Thursday, October 31 Fifth-place playoff, 2.10pm – winner of qualifier three v winner of qualifier four Friday, November 1 Semi-final one, 2.10pm – Ireland v winner of qualifier one Semi-final two, 7.30pm – PNG v winner of qualifier two Saturday, November 2 Third-place playoff, 2.10pm Final, 7.30pm

