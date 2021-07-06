Tourist caught with 3kg of heroin at Dubai airport appears in court

A tourist is on trial after he was found with 3 kilograms of heroin at Dubai International Airport.

Dubai Criminal Court heard that the Afghanistani citizen, 51, hid the drugs inside the lining of his suitcases.

Customs officers were suspicious about the man when he arrived on April 24 and inspected his luggage.

“After he arrived at around 12.30am, the internal customs inspection unit at the airport reported that it suspected the passenger,” said an Emirati customs inspector, 32.

His two suitcases were unusually heavy even after the officers emptied them.

An X-ray screening and a hand search revealed that the suitcases contained small plastic wraps concealed in the metal bars in the suitcase lining.

Officers found 28 wraps of white powder.

“After we found the drugs, skilfully hidden inside the bags, we asked him about it and he admitted knowing he was carrying drugs but that he didn’t know it was heroin,” the customs inspector said.

Tests revealed the powder to be 3.1kgs of heroin.

The defendant told investigators he was handed the bags in Afghanistan and was assigned to deliver them to a man in Dubai.

He admitted to the charge of attempting to smuggle drugs to sell in the emirate.

A verdict is expected on September 14.

