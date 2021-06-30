Dubai Police offer Dh100,000 for ideas on cutting accidents and cyber bullying

Dubai Police’s fleet of cars: Ferrari FF, Mercedes-Benz SLS-AMG, Bentley Continental GT, Porsche Panamera and Mercedes-Benz/Brabus G700. The force is now canvassing the public for ideas on several issues. Courtesy WSF Creative

Dozens of people and companies have pitched ideas to Dubai Police to help the force deal with issues such as traffic accidents and cyber bullying.

Police in April launched an online platform where the public could send ideas on reducing traffic accidents involving public transport, cutting fatalities for delivery drivers, cyber bullying and drug abuse.

Up to Dh25,000 in prizes are up for grabs in each category and 178 ideas were submitted. This phase of the initiative has closed and police are assessing entries.

Dubai Police are offering prizes for creative ideas to help them deal with a range of issues. Courtesy: Dubai Police

“The entries will be evaluated by a Dubai police committee before winning ideas are announced and those who submitted them are rewarded,” said Brig Ahmed Rafee.

The issue of delivery drivers' safety has been highlighted by the force before. A police official last year hit out at delivery companies after 12 drivers died on Dubai roads during Covid-19 restrictions.

"When money comes into the equation, safety is put aside," said Capt Al Amimi, at an online event organised by Road Safety UAE, an entity that works to raise awareness about traffic rules.

“There were 12 delivery rider fatalities on the road during the curfew and there is no excuse for this when they were the only ones on the roads."

Restrictions on public movement were introduced in Dubai to curb the spread of Covid-19 earlier this year, where people needed a permit to leave the house for a three-week period in April.

Capt Al Amimi said the 12 deaths during the night-time movement restrictions period were caused by speeding and riders breaking traffic laws.

Meanwhile, the force said the ideas aim to spur more creativity in addressing challenges and more rounds are planned.

New languages may soon be added to English and Arabic.

To log in, people can create an account or use their emirate ID cards.

Dubai Police graduation - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, attends Dubai Police Academy's 27th graduation ceremony at the Coca Cola Arena. Chris Whiteoak / The National (Chris Whiteoak)

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Henderson, Johnstone, Pickford, Ramsdale Defenders Alexander-Arnold, Chilwell, Coady, Godfrey, James, Maguire, Mings, Shaw, Stones, Trippier, Walker, White Midfielders Bellingham, Henderson, Lingard, Mount, Phillips, Rice, Ward-Prowse Forwards Calvert-Lewin, Foden, Grealish, Greenwood, Kane, Rashford, Saka, Sancho, Sterling, Watkins

MATCH INFO Everton 0 Manchester City 2 (Laporte 45+2', Jesus 90+7')

Results: CSIL 2-star 145cm One Round with Jump-Off 1. Alice Debany Clero (USA) on Amareusa S 38.83 seconds 2. Anikka Sande (NOR) For Cash 2 39.09 3. Georgia Tame (GBR) Cash Up 39.42 4. Nadia Taryam (UAE) Askaria 3 39.63 5. Miriam Schneider (GER) Fidelius G 47.74

