Viral tourism video shows Abu Dhabi blanketed in snow

Visit Abu Dhabi has posted a reimagined version of the UAE capital — one where the emirate, with all of its landmarks, are covered in glistening white snow.

The 24-second video, posted on the organisation's official Instagram page this week, features cinematic shots of a wintry emirate, switching from one snow-clad landmark to another.

"Winter is here in Abu Dhabi and one can only dream it snows some day to witness something like this," reads the caption.

The landmarks shown in the video include Emirates Palace, Etihad Arena, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World, as well as the newly built Yas Creative Hub on Yas Island.

The video is made even more dramatic because of the background music, which is a track from the popular TV show Game of Thrones called Winterfell, referring to a fictional castle complex that's also typically covered in snow.

The social media post has since garnered huge attention on Instagram, with some describing it as "magical" and "exquisite".

It's not the first time a UAE emirate has been rendered as a winter wonderland. In February last year, a Dubai artist published digital artworks featuring the emirate blanketed in snow. Similar to the Visit Abu Dhabi video, the images portrayed several Dubai landmarks, including the Dubai Frame and the Museum of the Future. He also did another series featuring the capital, including Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

"I know it's never going to happen. But at least in our heart we can let it snow," he told The National at the time.

Jyo John Mulloor said he dreamt about it, and a month after the Dubai snow collection, he unveiled another set of images reimagining the city with lush greenery.

He also recreated the country as a Martian state, featuring landmarks such as the Hatta mountains and the Ajman Museum, as well as a version of Dubai set in the alien world of Pandora, as seen in James Cameron's Avatar.

