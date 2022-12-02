Architects reveal designs for Riyadh's new King Salman International Airport

British architecture firm Foster + Partners has won the bid to design the new six-runway King Salman International Airport in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the new project last Monday.

The new airport aims to welcome 120 million passengers by 2030 and will be one of the largest airports in the world, with plans to process 3.5 million tonnes of cargo by 2050, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The airport, which is named after King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, will also incorporate existing terminals named after former king Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The architects will also design 12 square kilometres of residential, recreational and airport support facilities, as well as retail stores.

"Looking forward to the future, the new King Salman International Airport reimagines the traditional terminal as a single concourse loop, served by multiple entrances," said Luke Fox, head of studio at Foster + Partners.

"The terminal is very much of its place and connects passengers to the sensory experiences of the city, with natural elements, tempered light and state-of-the-art facilities."

The project aims to place sustainability “at its core”, according to SPA, and will be powered by renewable energy.

As part of this, the design will achieve LEED Platinum certification, while also taking Riyadh's identity and Saudi culture into consideration, to create a "unique travel experience", incorporating "cutting-edge green initiatives", said Foster + Partners.

"This visionary development will play an important role in shaping the city into a global hub of creativity and innovation," said Seif A Bahaa Eldin, senior partner at the studio.

This is the third airport currently being designed by Foster + Partners in the kingdom.

The British firm also worked on the Red Sea International Airport, which is under construction, and is designing a private airport terminal and control tower for Amaala, the luxury resort on the Red Sea coast.

Red Sea International Airport, being designed by Foster + Partners, is under construction. Photo: Red Sea Global

In October, designs for the "world's first fully immersive experiential marine life centre" in Saudi Arabia were unveiled by Foster + Partners.

The cluster of four buildings, which will be at the Triple Bay Marina in Amaala and have one floor underground and another underwater, is designed to resemble coral reefs.

It will be a Marine Life Institute and centre for The Red Sea Development Company, spanning 10,430 square metres.

