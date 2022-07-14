Zip line, giant swing and dry slide to open at new Khor Fakkan adventure park

Khor Fakkan is set for a new attraction dedicated to adventure sports and activities.

The project, which is being built adjacent to the Soueifa mountain overlooking the Luluyah Beach, includes a zip line, giant swing, dry slide, hiking tracks and mountain bike trails.

It is set to be completed by late 2023.

Ahmed Al Qaseer, the acting chief executive of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), revealed details of the attraction during a live phone call to the Al Khat Al Mubasher radio show on Wednesday.

The project "will bring together entertainment, sports, leisure and adventure at one destination", Al Qaseer said.

Khor Fakkan, an enclave of Sharjah, has been undergoing massive development in the past few years.

Last month, Shurooq announced it had signed an agreement with Marriott International to develop a luxury resort under its Autograph Collection. Set in a 38,000-square-metre development, which will also include a water park as well as 200 residential units, the project is set to be completed in 2024.

Hotels under Marriott's Autograph Collection are usually upscale properties, each with its own distinct character. As of January this year, there are 30 properties in the collection around the world.

A nature-inspired Lux* Al Jabal Resort in Khor Fakkan was also unveiled in November. Located on the slopes of the Soueifa mountain and overlooking the Luluyah Beach, the resort by The Lux Collective, a Singaporean hotel company behind swanky resorts in the Maldives and Mauritius, is scheduled to open in 2023.

An expansion of Khor Fakkan Beach has already begun, which will take it from its present 1.5 kilometre stretch to 2.5km. A number of new restaurants and cafes, a fully equipped gym and a fountain are some of the attractions to be added to the beach, with the expansion scheduled to be completed later this year.