Flynas to launch direct route between Cairo and AlUla

Saudi Arabia's flynas will launch a new direct route between Cairo and the ancient city of AlUla from October 6.

The flights will be operated by the low-cost airline twice weekly, on Saturdays and Thursdays.

AlUla in north-west Saudi Arabia has been undergoing large-scale developments over the past few years. It is home to, among other things, the ancient city Hegra, which was declared a Unesco World Heritage Site in 2008.

The archaeological site is a necropolis containing more than 100 well-preserved tombs cut into the rocks dating back to the first century BC, during the rule of the Nabatean Kingdom.

AlUla is known for its stunning natural spaces. Photo: Royal Commission for AlUla

It also houses a number of other relics dating back to the Dadanite, Roman and old Islamic civilisations.

AlUla is known for its stunning natural spaces, housing an oasis that has been used by nomadic tribes in the area for the past 800 years.

The city was once an important point on the incense trading route, an ancient network that connected Mediterranean ports with cities in the east and south through Egypt and the Levant.

Jason Atherton has opened a restaurant on the rooftop of the futuristic Maraya Concert Hall. Photo: Maraya Social

AlUla has been establishing itself not only as a historical destination in recent years, but also a cultural one, with a host of international artists performing as part of festivals such as Winter at Tantora and at the majestic mirrored Maraya Concert Hall, where Andrea Bocelli and Alicia Keys recently performed sold-out gigs.

The building is also home to Michelin-lauded chef Jason Atherton's newest restaurant, Maraya Social. On the rooftop of the futuristic structure, it is open for dinner from Wednesday to Saturday. Its menu takes inspiration from AlUla with produce sourced from local farms, “all served up in Atherton's signature style”.

The city’s airport, which opened in 2011, was approved to receive international flights in March in last year. Flynas launched its first direct international flights to AlUla from Dubai and Kuwait, and added domestic routes from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah.

