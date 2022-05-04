Stay a night in the Moulin Rouge for only €1 with Airbnb

The famed scarlet windmill at the Moulin Rouge cabaret venue in Paris will be available to book for overnight stays for the first time. The attraction's owners have partnered with Airbnb to give a handful of guests the opportunity to stay inside a recreated 19th century room that was once hidden from the public.

The secret room in the windmill has been converted into a boudoir with pastel pink curtains and adorned with flowers and the same lace fittings as the nightclub below. The venue can be booked for an overnight stay for the symbolic price of €1. The dates being offered are June 13, 20 and 27, and bookings can be made from May 17.

The stay also includes backstage access and a private tour of the Moulin Rouge, a traditional three-course French meal by resident chef Arnaud Demerville and seats to the theatre's long-running stage show Feerie. The venue, with its symbolic red windmill is in the Montmartre district of Paris and was built in 1889.

“Attending a show at the Moulin Rouge offers an escape from the everyday and an incredible immersion into the glamour and grandeur of French Music Hall. The Belle Epoque-inspired interior of our much-loved windmill will transport guests to the era from which this timeless cabaret emerged,” said lead dancer and Airbnb host Claudine Van Den Bergh.

Read More Six of the best Airbnbs in Abu Dhabi: from a private island villa to a rustic farm stay

To recreate the room, Airbnb collaborated with 19th century French historian Jean-Claude Yon to authentically renovate the windmill as it would have been in its heyday.

“The Belle Epoque era was a time when French culture and arts flourished — and no landmark is more iconic to that period than the Moulin Rouge. This secret room inside the cabaret’s famous windmill has been designed to take you on an authentic journey back in time to experience the French capital of arts and pleasures during a moment in history,” said Yon.

Bookings for the Moulin Rouge on Airbnb will open from on May 17 at 9pm UAE time on May 17.