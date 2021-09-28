AirBaltic unveils non-stop flights from Latvia to Dubai

Latvia's airBaltic has launched new direct flights to Dubai from Riga.

The European airline is operating non-stop weekly commercial flights between the Latvian capital and Dubai for the first time.

With four flights a week between the two destinations, airBaltic has commenced its newest route just in time for any travellers hoping to visit the UAE for Expo 2020 Dubai, which opens on Friday.

airBaltic now flies four times a week from Riga to Dubai. Photo: airBaltic

Paul Griffiths, chief executive of Dubai Airports said: “We are delighted to welcome airBaltic to the DXB family with the launch of their services between Dubai and Riga.”

Read more A look inside Emirates' futuristic Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion

“Creating this additional connectivity during the year of Expo adds to the growing strength of the DXB hub, and we are confident that it will boost the number of visitors travelling between Latvia and the UAE.”

Flights from Riga to Dubai on airBaltic's Airbus A220-300 narrowbody jets take about six and a half hours. Return fares start from €479 ($559).

Martin Gauss, chief executive of airBaltic said: “We see a great potential in strengthening the business ties between the UAE and Latvia. airBaltic's team is glad to launch this new route to Riga, which is a vibrant and dynamic city in the Baltic states."

Can I travel to Latvia?

Alfresco cafes in the Unesco-listed Old Town of Riga, Latvia. Photo: Latvia Travel

Vaccinated travellers are able to fly to Riga without any restrictions in terms of preflight tests or self-isolation on arrival.

Unvaccinated tourists can also fly to Riga, but most will have to take a PCR test at least 72 hours before travelling. Unimmunised travellers from countries deemed to be high-risk will need to self-isolate on arrival in Latvia. The list of countries changes regularly; more information is available here.

Anyone flying to Latvia must complete and submit an electronic form no earlier than 48 hours before travel.

What is there to see and do in Riga?

Riga is the largest of the Baltic capitals and is known for its cultural scene and striking architecture. It has several museums, modern art centres and concert halls, and is also quickly making a name for itself as a culinary hub, with a now-flourishing dining scene.

Festive markets in Riga, Latvia in December. Photo: Latvia Travel

The city is also famed for its interesting buildings and travellers can see everything from Gothic spires and art nouveau buildings to traditional wooden Latvian architecture.

The pedestrian-friendly Old Town is well worth a visit, and Riga is also great value for money. With the end of the year right around the corner, winter travel to Latvia could be a good choice if you're seeking guaranteed snow, pretty festive markets and ice-covered vistas.