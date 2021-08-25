Emirates airline gives Beirut passengers extra baggage allowance amid Lebanon crisis

As Lebanon struggles with a critical shortage of essential goods and medicines, Emirates airline is trying to assist travellers by increasing the baggage allowances on flights.

The Dubai company will provide extra baggage allowance on flights to and from Lebanon, until September 30.

Economy and business-class travellers flying to Beirut from the UAE, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia will be able to check in an additional 10 kilograms of baggage allowance on their flights.

Economy class passengers flying to Beirut from Australia will also be able to bring an additional 10kg of baggage when they fly.

Travellers flying to Lebanon via Dubai from the United States, Canada, Brazil, Zambia, Angola, Guinea, Senegal, South Africa, Ivory Coast and Ghana will also be eligible to bring additional luggage.

Each passenger can carry one additional piece of checked luggage, weighing no more than 23kg.

Barbers shave their customers outside their shop owing to a power cut in Beirut, Lebanon on August 20, 2021. The country has been facing a severe economic crisis since 2019. Reuters

The baggage allowance extensions apply to both inbound and outbound travel from Beirut, but from Canada, the US and Brazil, the increased capacity will only be bookable for those flying in economy class. Cabin baggage allowances remain the same on all flights.

To be able to bring extra baggage on flights, travellers should pre-book the service on Emirates's website or contact their travel agents.

The additional luggage allowance is designed to make it easier for people travelling to Lebanon and hoping to bring essential goods with them to help ease the current shortage of medicines and other goods.

Lebanon is facing one of the worst economic crises the world has seen in more than a century, according to the World Bank. Since late 2019, a severe economic crisis, caused in part by a shortage of foreign currency, has led to essential products such as fuel and medicine being subsidised and imported to Lebanon using severely depleted dollar reserves.

Authorities announced on Saturday that they will reduce fuel subsidies. The decision prompted a 66 per cent rise in prices overnight but is expected to ease shortages. Long queues formed in front of petrol stations, and there have been a number of incidents where deadly gunfights have erupted since the announcement.

Emirates has a long-standing commitment to Lebanon, having celebrated three decades of flying to Beirut earlier this year.

Emirates is celebrating three decades of flying to Lebanon. Photo: Emirates

Since 1991, the Dubai airline has carried more than six million passengers on 35,000-plus flights to the Lebanese capital. It currently operates two daily Boeing 777-300 ER flights from Dubai to Beirut.

In 2020, the airline set up a humanitarian air bridge with Lebanon, dedicating flights to deliver much-needed emergency relief supplies, and collaborating with humanitarian organisations on the ground to assist recovery efforts after the Beirut port explosion.

Dubai to Lebanon: 30 years of Emirates flights to Beirut

People were also encouraged to donate cash or pledge their Skywards Miles in exchange for cargo capacity on Emirates flights to help those affected. As a result, over 160 tonnes of medical supplies, food, PPE, and other essential humanitarian items were delivered to Lebanon by Emirates.

