Atlantis The Royal brings opening forward to February with bookings now available

The much-anticipated Atlantis The Royal is accepting bookings for stays from February 10.

Although it has yet to officially announce an opening date, in October the hotel opened online reservations for stays beginning March 4. This has now been brought forward.

The only option available to book online on February 10, and on the following weekend, February 17 and 18, is a three-bedroom sky terrace suite, which is priced at Dh17,417 a night, if booked in advance.

The ultra-luxury resort will host an invite-only grand reveal at the weekend of January 20. Beyonce will be performing at the event, which is only open to special guests and select media.

Atlantis The Royal will begin welcoming guests from February 10.

Spanning 63 hectares and housing 795 rooms and suites, countless hospitality venues and no fewer than 90 swimming pools, the resort’s opening has been anticipated for years.

Dramatic water features, vertical gardens and an expansive sky bridge are among the defining design features of the mega-resort. Sitting brazenly on the outer crescent of the Palm, its dominating silhouette has already become an integral part of Dubai’s skyline.

“We were asked to dream big on this project. To create something unique and iconic for Dubai – and when I look at it now, I’m amazed by the audacity of the whole undertaking,” says James von Klemperer, president and design principal of Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, the architecture firm behind the hotel.

“I’m bowled over by what’s been built, with its vertical piling up of outdoor experiences in the pools, outside spaces and remarkable design features at every turn," says von Klemperer. "The gardens in the sky, first imagined in sketches on paper, are now realised hundreds of feet above the ground.”

There will be 17 restaurants at the resort, including the Middle East's first Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, from the famed British chef; Cantonese restaurant Hakkasan; and Ariana's Persian Kitchen by the Iranian-American celebrity TV chef and cookbook author Ariana Bundy.