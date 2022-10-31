Atlantis The Royal is now taking reservations for March next year

It is one of the most anticipated new properties in Dubai, and Atlantis The Royal is now taking reservations for March 2023.

The hotel's public reservations opened on Monday, and guests can book from March 4. Rooms in the opening month start at Dh4,066 for the first fortnight, going up to Dh4,545 from March 19. In April, rooms cost as much as Dh5,951 per night.

At the time of writing, a minimum of two nights had to be booked between March 4 and October 30, 2023 in order to proceed with a reservation.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the ultra-luxury waterfront hotel's grand opening will take place in late January, postponed from November.

One of the 44 Sky Pool Villa Suites that come with private infinity pools. Getty Images for Atlantis Dubai

The public opening had already been announced for early next year, but media, influencers, special guests and celebrities were scheduled to descend upon Palm Jumeirah's newest hotel for a sneak-peek VIP weekend next month.

Designed by New York City’s Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, the 43-storey cantilevered hotel will now hold its "grand reveal" weekend on January 20.

Rooms range from the 55-square-metre Seascape King, which has a maximum occupancy of three adults and one child or two adults and two children, to the 118-square-metre Sky Pool Villa Suites, which has a maximum occupancy of three adults, or two adults and one child.

As well as opening bookings, the hotel has released new images of the interiors, as well as drone footage of its exterior.

READ MORE Bab Al Shams to reopen in April 2023 under Atlantis and One&Only hotel group

The first-look photos show the lobby artwork, an 11.5-metre-tall metal figure depicting drops of water made from 5.5 tonnes of stainless steel. They also show the interiors of the 795-room hotel. The 44 Sky Pool Villa Suites come with private infinity pools and have calming blue and marble decor. Other luxury touches include a selection of pillows in each room, including pregnancy pillows, buckwheat and memory foam support available as standard.

The enormous hotel is about 93,000 square metres and boasts a 90-metre rooftop infinity pool with panoramic sea and Palm Jumeirah views. It will also feature the largest jellyfish aquarium in the world, a fire and water fountain show, as well as 17 restaurants and bars. Among these are several celebrity chef-led outlets, including offerings from Gaston Acurio, Ariana Bundy, Costas Spiliadis and Jose Andres. There will be a Nobu pool and beach club and Heston Blumenthal is bringing his restaurant Dinner, as well as Resonance, his debut bar, to Dubai.

More information is available at www.atlantistheroyal.com

