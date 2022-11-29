Marriott to open four new hotels in the UAE

Marriott International will open four new hotels in the UAE during the next three years.

As part of an agreement with the UAE’s RDK Tourism Investment, Marriott will expand its footprint in the UAE by more than 700 rooms, across its Marriott Hotels & Resorts, Marriott Executive Apartments and Autograph Collection Hotels brands.

The four new hotels will be converted from existing properties operated by RDK Tourism Investment. “We are delighted to strengthen our collaboration with RDK Tourism Investment and expand our portfolio of properties in the UAE,” said Sandeep Walia, chief operating officer, Middle East, Marriott International. “We look forward to building on this relationship and supporting the overall growth of the tourism sector in the UAE.”

Three of the properties will be in Abu Dhabi, in Mirfa, Liwa and Al Reem Island. The hotel company’s flagship brand, Marriott Hotels & Resorts, will make its debut in the capital with a 114-room beachfront resort.

Marriott will also establish a presence in Liwa Oasis. Antonie Robertson / The National

Marriott Mirfa Resort, Abu Dhabi will sit on the coast of Al Dhafra region in the historic fishing town of Mirfa. Due for completion in 2025, the property will offer views of the Arabian Sea, landscaped gardens, three restaurants, more than 600 square metres of space for meetings and events, and the brand’s signature M Club lounge. Additional recreational facilities will include a pool, spa, fitness centre and kids' club.

The Autograph Collection, a group of independent luxury hotels within the Marriott International portfolio, will be expanded with the opening of the Liwa Hotel, Autograph Collection, Abu Dhabi. Scheduled to be launched by the end of next year, the property will offer 66 rooms and suites, as well as three three-bedroom villas, in the midst of the Liwa Oasis. It will also have three restaurants, a spa, fitness centre, swimming pool and kids' club.

Also in the pipeline are new Marriott Executive Apartments in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, which will cater to increased demand for long-stay accommodation in the country. When it opens in 2024, Marriott Executive Apartments Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, will offer 147 one and two-bedroom apartments, a fitness centre, pool, kids club and many dining options. The property will overlook Al Reem canal.

Marriott Executive Apartments Al Barsha South will be in Dubai Science Park, offering 411 apartments, townhouses and penthouses and five restaurants spread across three towers. The property is scheduled to open next year.

“As a company, we have developed a conversion-friendly platform and these new deal signings are a testament to the trust owners have in Marriott International and the reputation of our world-class brands,” says Chadi Hauch, regional vice president — development, Middle East, Marriott International. “The UAE remains an important growth market for the company, and we continue to see opportunities to further diversify our portfolio in this market.”