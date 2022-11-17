Hilton launches pop-up hotel room overlooking top golfers at DP World Tour Championship

Hilton has opened a single hotel room at the 14th DP World Tour Championship in Dubai that offers a bird's-eye view of the world's top golfers in action.

Called A Stay on the Green by Hilton, the suite has a front balcony from where guests can watch the professionals tee off on the Greg Norman-designed Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

The room was built specifically for the tournament, which starts on Thursday, and will remain at the venue for a week.

Another temporary Stay on the Green by Hilton will launch at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in January.

Members of the hotel group's Hilton Honours programme can book the room in Dubai as it goes up for auction with a starting bid of 100,000 points. Visitors cannot enter the free-standing structure unless they have made an overnight reservation.

The package, for two people, includes a one-night stay, VIP hospitality tickets to one day of the event, access to the Championship Chalet on the 18th green, a three-course lunch, complimentary bar service and afternoon tea.

The DP World Tour Championship is a tournament on the European Tour and the culmination of the DP World Tour Rankings.

Rory McIlroyand Matt Fitzpatrick are headlining the event as the pair each bid to become the first to win the season-ending event for a third time.

McIlroy, who won around the Earth Course in 2012 and 2015, has led the season-long standings since finishing runner-up at the Open at St Andrews in July.

Fitzpatrick, meanwhile, sits closest to his former Ryder Cup teammate, helped in large part by securing his first major title with the US Open in Brookline in June. Fitzpatrick won the DP World Tour Championship in 2016 and 2020, while he was runner-up last year to Collin Morikawa.