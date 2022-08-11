Rotana to launch its first Algerian property in Oran

Rotana is making its first foray into the Algerian market, with the launch of Azure Rotana Resort & Spa.

The resort in the port city of Oran is scheduled to open in March next year. It will offer 185 rooms and suites, including eight sea view ambassador suites. There will be five food and beverage outlets, including a lobby lounge, a shisha terrace, an all-day dining restaurant, a pool bar and a speciality restaurant.

The property will be located on the Mediterranean coast, close to landmarks such as Fort of Santa Cruz and Place du 1er Novembre. It will be one of the few international-branded properties in the city, which is also home to a Le Meridien, Four Points by Sheraton and Ibis.

Azure Rotana Resort & Spa will have 185 rooms and suites. Photo: Rotana

“As we continue expanding our footprint in the region, Azure Rotana Resort & Spa represents a key milestone for us as our first hotel in Algeria,” says Guy Hutchinson, president and chief executive of Rotana, which currently operates more than 100 properties in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Turkey.

“North Africa has tremendous potential, and we look forward to further growing our portfolio in the region. Setting new standards in design and hospitality, our new resort will ensure we deliver on our brand promise of 'Treasure Time' and make for a great destination holiday for families and visitors to enjoy.”

Additional facilities will include a spa, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a sauna, a kid’s club, three fully equipped meeting rooms and a business centre. A ballroom will have a capacity for up to 300 people.

“Rotana is our partner of choice to help realise our aspirations for the hospitality landscape in Algeria,” says Ali Saradjia, chief executive of Chez Saradjia Group, the company that owns Azure Rotana Resort & Spa.

“With their experience in hotel management, we are confident of achieving our project goals that will serve the tourism and hospitality sectors even further. We look forward to providing guests with a memorable experience taking advantage of Azure’s stunning beachfront setting.”