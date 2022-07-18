Rotana to open new luxury five-star Luxor hotel on Egypt’s Nile River

Egypt’s ancient city is set to welcome a new Rotana hotel.

The Abu Dhabi-run hotel operator will launch the Luxor Rotana at the end of 2023.

Located near many of Luxor's historic monuments and landmarks, the city's newest hotel will be well placed for tourists keen to explore what was the ancient city of Thebes.

Rooms come with views over the Nile and easy access to some of the city's most popular tourist attractions including archaeological sites, giant temples, the Avenue of Sphinxes and the Valley of the Kings.

The Luxor Rotana fuses old and new designs and is located in touching distance of Egypt's Nile river. Photo: Rotana

With its location on the edge of one of the world's longest rivers, the property is surrounded by more than 18,000 square metres of landscaped gardens and the resort's design fuses the old and new — combining modern architecture with authentic design.

Guests can book one of 48 suites while travellers seeking a stay fit for an Egyptian king can try the presidential suite, which is at the top of the hotel with unobstructed views over the grounds and beyond towards the city’s ancient monuments, tombs and temples.

Guests checking in to Luxor Rotana will have plenty to discover with indoor and outdoor swimming pools, tennis courts and a fully-equipped gym. Little ones will enjoy access to their own kids club. A luxury spa with dedicated treatment rooms will offer a wide range of services.

There’s also four restaurants to choose from, including an all-day dining venue where guests will be surrounded by replica hieroglyphics and an upscale bar. Kamoon restaurant replicates the eatery of the same name in Abu Dhabi's Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana, and in Luxor, it comes with spectacular views of the Nile.

All-day dining restaurant at Luxor Rotana, scheduled to open in 2023.

“Egypt is a key market for us with significant potential and we look forward to further building our brand presence in the country. Adding to our luxury portfolio, we look forward to delivering an unparalleled experience by providing our guests with Treasured Time in this timeless city of Luxor,” said Guy Hutchinson, president and chief executive of Rotana.

With more than 100 Rotana properties across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and Turkey, the five-star resort is the latest addition to Rotana’s hotel offerings, bringing the hospitality group's total number of rooms in the region to 18,565.

Luxor Rotana is one of six new hotels set to open in Egypt, with properties also bound for New Cairo and the North Coast. It’s also one of 42 new hotels in the pipeline for Rotana across the Middle East and Africa over the next four years.