Mandarin Oriental ready for guests after luxury renovation of Palace Hotel Luzern

The much-anticipated Mandarin Oriental Palace, Luzern will open in Switzerland next month.

Following an extensive renovation of the historic Palace Hotel Luzern, the luxury destination will welcome guests from September 24.

With an enviable location overlooking the shores of Lake Lucerne, the five-star retreat is housed inside one of the country's most famous hotels, dating back more than 116 years.

Mandarin Oriental Palace, Luzern is located on the shores of Lake Lucerne. Photo: Mandarin Oriental

Located close to the colourful Old Town in Lucerne, Mandarin Oriental Palace, Luzern combines contemporary design with the hotel group’s world-renowned service and the very best of Swiss hospitality.

Drawing on the history and heritage of the original palace, the hotel has been designed as a tribute to Swiss entrepreneur Franz Josef Bucher, the man behind the Belle Epoque-style mansion, which opened in 1906.

During the renovation work, special attention was paid to preserve the hotel's rich history, which has numerous art-historical features.

“Nearly three years after announcing Mandarin Oriental’s arrival in Lucerne, we are getting ready to welcome our first guests to this historic, local monument that has now been transformed,” said general manager Christian Wildhaber.

“The palace has been deeply rooted in the local community since 1906 and we look forward to welcoming the local community back to their home on the lake. My team and I are looking forward to delighting locals and visitors from all over the world with Mandarin Oriental’s renowned service.”

The Presidential Suite at Mandarin Oriental Palace, Luzern. Photo: Mandarin Oriental

With 136 rooms including 48 of the city’s largest suites, guest can expect a regal stay with alpine views and well-equipped rooms with Diptyque amenities, Bose sound systems and Dyson hairdryers.

Four new restaurants will open under the watch of Michelin-lauded executive chef Gilad Peled.

MOzern Bar & Brasserie looks set to become the newest Lucerne hotspot for locals and tourists in the city, while Quai10 offers panoramic views over the lake, alfresco dining and a Mediterranean-inspired menu. Colonnade will join the line up in 2023, serving French haute cuisine and Mizumi, an intimate private Japanese restaurant, will also open next year.

Read more 10 summer hotel deals in the UAE worth checking out

Surrounded by mountain air, the alpine retreat is an ideal wellness escape and Spa Bellefontaine will offer several treatments and therapies. There's also a relaxation area with saunas, experience showers, steam baths and a 24-hour gym.

Travellers who want to be among the first to stay at the hotel can take advantage of two new welcome offers, both of which include guaranteed lake vistas, breakfast for two, dining credit and entry to the nearby Museum Sammlung Rosengart, known for its rich collection of European art.

Rates start from $736; www.mandarinoriental.com