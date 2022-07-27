The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad opens amid a tourism boom in the Big Apple

New York’s newest luxury hotel has opened, joining its Central Park sister property in the city that never sleeps.

The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad is the Big Apple’s newest resident, offering traveller’s sky-high views, Michelin-quality dining and an upscale rooftop bar that's set to become the next go-to spot for Manhattan's socialites.

Towering 500 metres above the North of Madison Square Park, or NoMad neighbourhood, the property is one of the tallest skyscrapers in the dynamic district, which is home to the renowned Flatiron and Empire State Buildings.

Embracing the buzzy energy of its midtown NoMad neighbourhood, the five-star hotel has 250 guestrooms, including 19 suites, all of which come with first-class city views. Interiors are sleek with floating chandeliers, heavy marble nightstands and bespoke artwork.

It also has 16 ultra-luxury one and two-bedroom penthouse residences, commanding some of the best vistas in Manhattan with views of Hudson Yards, Bryant Park and several of New York's most recognisable towers.

Lebanese, Turkish and Greek cuisine combine at Zaytinya on the ground floor, while up on the roof, Nubeluz will ooze 1920s glamour alongside 270-degree city skyline views when it opens this autumn.

Rooms at The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad, offer views of some of the city's most recognisable buildings. Photo: Marriott

Also making its debut later in the year is The Bazaar by Jose Andres, whose Washington restaurant minibar by Jose Andres has two Michelin stars. Fusing Andres's Spanish roots with artful service, sophisticated cuisine and playful theatrics, diners can expect a high-end culinary adventure that teases all their senses.

A sprawling 6,800-square-foot spa will be the place to go to escape the buzz of the Big Apple, with a sauna, steam room and eight treatment rooms.

“The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad represents a milestone moment in the evolution of The Ritz-Carlton brand,” said Donna McNamara, vice president and global brand leader for The Ritz-Carlton.

“With an exquisite design that blends the best of the brand and the destination, combined with the finest amenities, culinary offerings, and highly personalised service, The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad delivers an experience tailored to today’s luxury guest. I know that travellers and locals alike will enjoy settling into Nubeluz, our rooftop bar, for spectacular views of the Manhattan skyline.”

Making its debut later in the year is The Bazaar by Michelin-lauded chef Jose Andres. Photo: Marriott

Paying homage to New York’s Flower District which lies only a block from the hotel, guests staying at The Ritz can receive fresh bouquets from the lobby flower cart every day and each guest room features monochrome flower prints.

The hotel is the The Ritz-Carlton's 106th property in the world. New York's original Ritz-Carlton opened in 1911, but was demolished in 1951. In 1998, The Ritz-Carlton acquired the former Hotel St Moritz and extensively remodelled it into The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park which welcomed guests in 2002.

Our latest bubble chart update highlights New York City’s momentum as well as rates continuing to drive top-line recovery around the U.S. More here: https://t.co/p0CZvvYo2b pic.twitter.com/qGbvhGaYtH — STR (@STR_Data) June 29, 2022

“We are excited to bring Manhattan a quintessential, yet freshly reimagined, New York experience,” said Bastian Germer, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad.

New York City is experiencing a tourism boom following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in the US and a resurgence in demand from travellers. June occupancy rates in NYC were the highest in the country, according to data from STR, a global data benchmarking and analytics provider.