Chalet-style Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island to open in Ras Al Khaimah on July 1

Ras Al Khaimah’s hotel offering is about to get another boost with the launch of Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island on July 1.

The five-star resort will be the first from Movenpick in the emirate when it opens on the man-made Al Marjan Island, famed for its leisure hotels and pristine beaches.

The newest hotel on the peninsula will also be home to the biggest floating water park in Ras Al Khaimah, complete with floating playgrounds, monkey bars, slides and overwater trampolines.

Located on a 300-metre stretch of golden shoreline, Movenpick Al Marjan will have 418 rooms all with ocean views, as well as sleek chalet-style suites right on the beach.

All rooms at the Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island have ocean views. Photo: Movenpick

For impressive views, eight Panoramic Bridge Suites offer a stay in what will be the longest suspension bridge in the Northern Emirates, spanning the hotel’s two towers.

With three swimming pools, a watersports centre and a wellness hub offering yoga, Pilates and other group exercise classes, there’s something to keep everyone busy. Children can also enjoy The Starfish Adventure Kids Club spread over 200 square metres. It also includes an outdoor playground.

“We have put together an exciting exploration programme for children of all ages, which will allow parents to enjoy peace of mind as children will be taken care of from day to night in an environment which inspires imagination through hands-on edutainment activities, supervised by a professional team, balancing each child's needs and interests,” said Fabien Chesnais, general manager at the resort.

The Beach House is one of six new restaurants set to open at the Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island. Photo: Movenpick

There's also Citrine Spa, which has four treatment rooms and offers a wide range of therapies.

When it comes to dining, there are six restaurants, including The Market — the open-plan family-friendly all-day eatery — and Neo Sky Bar, the only rooftop bar in Ras Al Khaimah with 360-degree views.

There's also Boons bistro and The Beach House, which is the place to go for feet-in-the-sand dining, a cool coastal atmosphere and a menu spanning Hispanic, East Asian, European and US cuisines. Boho-chic Ula serves earthy, organic fare, while Moca lobby lounge is the place to go to find the Kids’ Candy Corner and to take advantage of the hotel's complimentary daily Chocolate Hour.

The hotel is now taking bookings for stays from July 1 and rates start at $108 per night, excluding taxes; movenpick.com