Dubai's Paramount Hotel Midtown is now open in Business Bay

Film fans and movie aficionados have a new place to stay when in Dubai.

That’s because the city’s second Paramount Hotel has opened in Business Bay, inspired by the 110-year-old cinematic history of Paramount Pictures.

Paramount Hotel Midtown has rolled out its red carpet to overnight guests seeking a stay in Hollywood splendour.

Entering into a gold-dipped lobby dotted with retro artwork and nods to Tinseltown, the 281-room hotel promises guests a celeb-worthy gym and spa.

Rooms are designed in cool Californian style with a variety of accommodation options including Blockbuster suites, A-list suites and the top of the range spacious Paramount suites that sleeps up to six people.

All rooms and suites have been designed to emulate the lifestyle of the rich and famous and come with king-size beds, fluffy down pillows and elegant black-and-white marble bathrooms. Guests will also be able to unwind on their private balcony, with views over either the Dubai coastline or across to the Burj Khalifa.

Cinescope restaurant at Paramount Hotel Midtown in Dubai

For dining, there is a choice of five restaurants including upscale Italian outlet Paparazzi Tuscan, which has an open-plan kitchen and a Chef’s table experience.

Melrose Bar and Lounge is the place to unwind with a beverage, while Cinescope, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, is named after the widescreen films used in old school Hollywood.

Up on the 64th floor, the Malibu Sky Lounge and Pool Bar offers panoramic skyline views and a temperature-controlled infinity swimming pool.

Travellers looking to take some time out can head to the Pause Spa, created in collaboration with French brand Chateau Berger and offering treatments including a Royal Hammam, the Escape to Hollywood facial and a Welcome to Dubai jet lag cryotherapy treatment.

Opening rates start from Dh986 for a stay in a Scene room, making Paramount's second property slightly more affordable than the original Paramount Hotel Dubai, where stays start from Dh1,280.

The first Paramount Hotel Dubai opened in Business Bay in 2019.