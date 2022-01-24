Paramount is opening a second hotel in Dubai's Business Bay

Step into the spotlight as Paramount Hotel is set to open its second location in Dubai’s Business Bay next month.

Paramount Hotel Midtown, with its sleek Hollywood-chic decor, will start welcoming guests in the first week of February. The hotel will have 281 contemporary rooms and suites including Scene Rooms, A-list Suites and a Paramount Suite.

The rooms are designed to emulate the lifestyle of the rich and famous and have balconies that overlook the Dubai coastline or offer Burj Khalifa views.

Much like the first branch, the hotel is inspired by the 110-year-old cinematic history of Paramount Pictures.

There are five restaurants at Paramount Hotel Midtown – the upscale Italian outlet Paparazzi Tuscan and Melrose Bar and Lounge are both are tucked away on the 14th floor; there's the all-day dining restaurant CineScope; and the Malibu Sky Lounge and Pool Bar on the 64th floor offering stunning panoramic skyline views. There's also L-Cafe where guests can go to enjoy a coffee with a view.

Those looking to unwind can also visit the Pause Spa, which was created in collaboration with French brand Chateau Berger, or visit the fitness centre, which boasts state-of-the art equipment. Children can also enjoy their time with The Kids Studio Club, which comes with a menu of cinematic experiences.

“The Paramount proposition is special, with a rich history to live up to. We’ve been immensely successful with our first property and we are now looking forward to our second opening, which will, without a doubt, be a unique addition to Dubai’s vibrant hospitality scene,” said Jean Faivre, senior vice president of hospitality for Damac Hotels and Resorts.

The first Paramount Hotel Dubai opened in Business Bay in 2019 with 92 suites, 730 rooms, five food and beverage outlets.