Hollywood's legendary Viper Room to be destroyed

The Viper Room, once owned by Johnny Depp, will soon face the wrecking ball and be replaced with luxury condominiums, stores and eateries.

The legendary Sunset Strip music club was opened in 1993 by Depp and actor Sal Jenco. Depp wanted a club where not only his celebrity friends could hang out, but also where he could play guitar – away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi. Jenco acted alongside on 21 Jump Street with Depp.

To celebrate its opening night, Depp booked Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers to play the 250-capacity venue. Other groups such as The Cult, Tenacious D with frontman Jack Black, Hole, country legend Johnny Cash, The Strokes, Keanu Reeves’s band Dogstar and Juliette Lewis’s Juliette and the Licks all played the venue.

Adam Durtiz of Counting Crows fame took to tending bar and referred to it as his “second home”. It is also where the “Round Here” crooner met and courted actress Jennifer Aniston.

Adam Duritz, lead singer of the Counting Crows, used to guest bartender at the Viper Room in Los Angeles, California. Every once and a while he would sing as well. Photo: Gtvone

Other celebrity habitués included Sean Penn, Tobey Maguire, Leonardo DiCaprio and River Phoenix, who tragically died there on October 31, 1993. It also where INXS frontman Michael Hutchens gave his last performance before committing suicide a week later.

In 2018, the Viper Room and several adjacent buildings along the Sunset Strip were reportedly sold for $80 million to a buyer known simply as 8850 Sunset.

Other businesses on the block will be levelled to make way for a hotel, 26 condominiums and eight income-restricted housing units. Cafes, stores and the Viper Room entrance will be part of a two-story platform at street level, while the hotel will rise up to the fifth story, according to The Daily News.

Depp owned the Viper Room until 2004 when he turned control over to Amanda Fox, the daughter of his missing business partner Anthony Fox. Depp and Mr Fox had fallen out of favour and then Mr Fox went missing. His vehicle was later found by police though he never was.

READ MORE Hollywood star Sean Penn joins Ukraine exodus to Poland on foot

The Viper Room’s last owner was Harry Morton, son of Hard Rock Cafe founder Peter Morton, who bought it in 2008 and planned to open similar clubs in Las Vegas, Miami, Portland, Seattle, New York, London, and Tokyo.