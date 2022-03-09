Taj Exotica Resort opens on Dubai's Palm Jumeirah with a 70-metre long swimming pool

The newest hotel on Palm Jumeirah has opened its doors to guests.

Taj Exotica Resort and Spa, The Palm Dubai is located on the East Crescent of the city's man-made island.

The five-star resort has a private beach, an all-natural spa and a 70-metre long swimming pool that the hotel claims is the longest on the Palm.

Taj Exotica Resort and Spa has a 70-metre long swimming pool and a 230-metre private shoreline.

Located between Rixos The Palm Hotel Suites and Aloft Palm Jumeirah, it's the third hotel for the Taj brand in Dubai.

A skylight ceiling welcomes guests into the spacious lobby of the hotel, which has 325 rooms and suites. Rooms are contemporary and spacious with a choice of ocean front or city skyline views. The Taj Exotica suite is for those who want to splurge, coming with its own terrace overlooking the pool and a private Jacuzzi.

There are plenty of dining options, including Indian fine-dining at Varq, a gastropub experience at the Roaring Rabbit, Arabic fare at Raia and beachside dining at The Coast. On the rooftop, Palm Kitchen serves an international menu with sweeping views over the Arabian Gulf.

All-natural Jiva Spa will offer therapies inspired by Indian healing techniques with Ayurveda, yoga, mediation and more on the menu. Guests can also unwind on a 230-metres stretch of private beach.

Children will be well taken care of at Popsicle Kids Club, where they'll have their own shallow water pool and an outdoor playground. There are also tennis courts, ballrooms and meeting rooms for sports, social occasions and conferences.

The Taj Hotel group already operates Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers Dubai and Taj Dubai, and is developing a fourth Taj hotel in the city.

Rates start at Dh1,275 per night, excluding taxes. Taj Exotica Resort and Spa, The Palm, Dubai, East Crescent, Palm Jumeirah; tajhotels.com