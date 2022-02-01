The View at the Palm opens 'The Next Level', Palm Jumeirah's highest viewing platform

A new viewing platform on top of The Palm Tower is set to become the highest viewing platform on Palm Jumeirah, offering unobstructed 360° views.

Located on the 54th floor – 250 metres above the ground – The Next Level is an extension of The View at The Palm, offering a private viewing space with barrierless, panoramic views of the Palm Jumeirah below and Dubai’s skyline.

The View at the Palm first opened in April 2021, located on level 52 of The Palm Tower. The new extension will offer a “new dimension” to the attraction, Omar Khoory, chief assets officer at Nakheel says.

“Nakheel continues to push boundaries and introduce unique, record-breaking concepts that set Dubai apart as a world-famous destination. Following the overwhelming success of The View at The Palm, launched in April last year, we are delighted to take this experience to new heights by introducing The Next Level, adding a new dimension to what is already a highly popular, ‘must-see’ attraction,” he says.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors for an unrivalled experience that celebrates the spectacular feat of engineering that is Palm Jumeirah.”

Open from Tuesday, general tickets start at Dh175 for adults and Dh120 for juniors aged 4 to 12, featuring fast track access to Levels 52 and 54 as well as a self-tour.

There’s also a VIP experience available, starting at Dh325 for adults and Dh145 for juniors, including fast track access to The View on Level 52 and The Next Level, a guided tour and VIP lounge access where a house or sparkling drink, Arabic sweets and snacks await.

The launch was celebrated with a collaboration with Zahra Lari, Emirati figure skater and the Middle East’s first international competitor, for which the observation deck was temporarily transformed into an ice-rink and her own skating playground for a day.

Dropping from a helicopter onto The Next Level, Lari performed acrobatic stunts, dances and spins on Palm Jumeirah’s highest vantage point.

The View at The Palm is open from Monday to Thursday, 9am to 10pm and Friday to Sunday, 9am to 12am. Owing to the limited capacity at The Next Level, customers are advised to buy tickets in advance.

The View at The Palm – in pictures