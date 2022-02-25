UK’s first St Regis hotel is coming to London in 2023

The UK will get its first St Regis hotel in 2023.

St Regis London will open in one of the city’s most stylish neighbourhoods next year, bringing the brand’s signature butler service and rich heritage to the UK for the first time.

Marriott International — owners of St Regis Hotels & Resorts — announced the move in a press briefing on Thursday.

“On the corner of Bond Street and Conduit Street, the hotel will blend the best of British style and service,” said Satya Anand, Marriott's Europe, Middle East and Africa president.

St Regis London will open in a revamped The Westbury Mayfair hotel. Photo: The Westbury Mayfair / Facebook

Located in what was formerly The Westbury Mayfair hotel, St Regis London will open after a £90 million ($120m) redevelopment of the historic property, which dates back to 1955.

Plans include an extension to the rear of the hotel, renovations to its facade and an enhanced main entrance.

Preserving a piece of British history

St Regis London will have 196 rooms and suites, a speakeasy jazz bar, views over the green lawns of Berkeley Square and a signature spa.

Marriott will retain the Polo Bar of the original The Westbury Hotel, which is a good fit for the St Regis brand given its long-running association with the sport of kings.

John Jacob Astor IV, who opened the first St Regis Hotel in New York in 1904, was a polo aficionado, attending matches on Governors Island off Manhattan on a regular basis before he died in the Titanic disaster.

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, will open in the third quarter of 2022.

Marriott International currently operates 16 hotels under the St Regis brand across Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The company also used Thursday's press briefing as an opportunity to update details on several new openings for 2022.

Regionally, this includes the Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, opening in the third quarter of 2022 and The Ritz-Carlton Amman, which will welcome guests in the second quarter of the year.