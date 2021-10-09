Lego to release scale 'Titanic' model – its largest set ever at 9,090 pieces

Lego is to launch its largest ever set, a scale model of the RMS Titanic ship.

With 9,090 pieces and measuring 135 centimetres long, the replica of the doomed cruise liner, is "the largest official Lego set ever created," according to the Danish toy manufacturer.

The model is a 1:200 scale model of the ship and costs $629.99. It is set for a November 8 release and is currently available to pre-order on the Lego website.

In total, the model is 44cm high, 16cm wide and 135cm long.

The Lego 'Titanic' is one of the brand's longest and largest models to date, made up of 9,090 pieces. Photo: Lego

"At the time of its launch, the Titanic was the pinnacle of nautical engineering, the largest moving vehicle ever created. It has been an incredible journey to recreate this iconic vessel from Lego bricks, using blueprints created over a century ago," Mike Psiaki, design master at the Lego Group, said.

"Designing the Lego Titanic with such a focus on immense detail and scale, but also accuracy, has allowed us to create one of the most challenging building experiences to date."

On April 10, 1912, the Titanic set sail from Southampton, England, on its way to New York. However, it was an ill-fated journey and on the night of April 14 the ship struck an iceberg, which caused it to sink in the early hours of April 15.

1,517 people died in the disaster, with 706 survivors of 2,223 passengers and crew onboard.

The model Titanic divides into three sections, with a cross-section that shows the grand staircase, boiler room, smoking lounge and more. Lego enthusiasts taking on the task of the Titanic will also build the ship’s bridge, promenade deck and swimming pool.