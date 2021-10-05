Address Istanbul opens in Turkey

Address Hotels + Resorts has opened its first hotel in Turkey.

Address Istanbul is now welcoming guests to its new home in Turkey, with stays starting from €250 ($290) per night.

Part of Istanbul's Emaar Square Mall, the hotel has 182 rooms and suites, two restaurants, a club lounge, swimming pool and an upscale spa with a traditional Turkish hammam facility.

Address Istanbul will have two restaurants, a luxury spa, swimming pool and more. Photo: Address Hotels + Resorts

Address Istanbul is located in a gleaming 48-storey tower on the Asian side of Turkey's largest city in terms of population. The hotel encompasses the first 11 floors of the building, with the remainder belonging to luxury residential apartments, leisure facilities and more.

“Emaar Hospitality Group has a strong history of successful operations in the Middle East market,” said Mark Kirby, head of hospitality at Emaar Hospitality Group. "With our captivating portfolio, premium lifestyle hospitality at iconic locations and world-class facilities, we are now ready to be a striking addition to the skyline of Istanbul."

Premier City View King room at Address Istanbul. Photo: Address Hotels + Resorts

The 11th-floor pool offers views over the city, and a separate children's pool. There's also a fitness centre with a yoga studio and state-of-the-art resistance equipment on the same level for those looking to keep fit.

At the lobby level, The Restaurant at Address Istanbul is the hotel's signature outlet serving a wide range of culinary delights, from traditional Turkish cuisine to international flavours. The Lounge on the same level is the place to stop for a Turkish coffee and some light bites, and has views of Emaar Square Mall.

Address Istanbul is the first Address hotel to open outside of the UAE. Photo: Address Hotels + Resorts

On the 48th floor of the tower, hotel guests and residents can visit the Skyview, which is set to be "the" place to dine, unwind and enjoy a beverage overlooking the Bosporus strait. Guests dining here will have uninterrupted views of the Golden Horn waterway, the Blue Mosque and the city skyline from this unrivalled vantage point.

The hotel also has direct access to Emaar Square Mall, meaning travellers can enjoy more than 400 shops and restaurants and have easy access to Emaar Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, which is home to more than 20,000 marine animals and amphibians.

Address Istanbul is the hotel group's third launch in the last 12 months. In July, Address Beach Resort Fujairah opened in the Hajar Mountains and in December 2020, the first beachfront Address hotel opened in Dubai’s JBR, with its rooftop infinity pool earning a place in the Guinness World Records.