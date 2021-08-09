Avani and Tivoli hotels to open in Bahrain's Bilaj Al Jazayer development

Two new hotels will open doors in Bahrain in 2024, hotel operator Minor Hotels has announced.
Avani Bilaj Al Jazayer Bahrain Resort and Tivoli Bilaj Al Jazayer Bahrain Resort will both be located at waterfront leisure destination Bilaj Al Jazayer, which is still under development.
The 1.3 million-square-metre plot, which will be home to numerous resorts, residences, restaurants, offices and entertainment venues, is located on the south-west coast of Bahrain.
The two new hotels will be on the shoreline. The Avani will have guest rooms and suites, an all-day dining restaurant, an outdoor swimming pool with pool bar, as well as a gym. The Tivoli will also offer rooms and suites, as well as two restaurants, two bars and a cafe, an outdoor swimming pool, gym, and spa and wellness facilities.
The properties will share a beach club.
“Minor Hotels’ entry into Bahrain is of key importance strategically for the group,” said William E Heinecke, chairman and founder of Minor International. “I have visited a few times over the years and have especially enjoyed my time as an F1 fan," he added, referring to the Bahrain Grand Prix, which has been running since 2004.
Amin Alarrayed, chief executive of Edamah, a local partner and property arm of Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat, said: “Bilaj Al Jazayer is one of the most exciting projects in our portfolio, which will transform Bahrain’s much-loved beach into a world-class waterfront destination.”
Minor Hotels, which operates Anantara, Avani, Tivoli and Oaks brands, has a portfolio of 527 hotels and resorts in 54 countries, with 29 of those in operation or scheduled to open in the Middle East.
It also plans to introduce two new brands – NH Collection and NH Hotels – more widely to the region soon. These can currently be found across Europe and America, with NH Hotels also in Tunisia and Qatar, according to its website.
Tokenisation refers to the issuance of a blockchain token, which represents a virtually tradable real, tangible asset. A tokenised asset is easily transferable, offers good liquidity, returns and is easily traded on the secondary markets.
This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.
While the taste of beans and freshness of roast is paramount to the specialty coffee scene, so is sustainability and workers’ rights.
The bulk of genuine specialty coffee companies aim to improve on these elements in every stage of production via direct relationships with farmers. For instance, Mokha 1450 on Al Wasl Road strives to work predominantly with women-owned and -operated coffee organisations, including female farmers in the Sabree mountains of Yemen.
Because, as the boutique’s owner, Garfield Kerr, points out: “women represent over 90 per cent of the coffee value chain, but are woefully underrepresented in less than 10 per cent of ownership and management throughout the global coffee industry.”
One of the UAE’s largest suppliers of green (meaning not-yet-roasted) beans, Raw Coffee, is a founding member of the Partnership of Gender Equity, which aims to empower female coffee farmers and harvesters.
Also, globally, many companies have found the perfect way to recycle old coffee grounds: they create the perfect fertile soil in which to grow mushrooms.
Brown rice: consume an amount that fits in the palm of your hand
Non-starchy vegetables, such as broccoli: consume raw or at low temperatures, and don’t reheat
Oatmeal: look out for pure whole oat grains or kernels, which are locally grown and packaged; avoid those that have travelled from afar
Fruit: a medium bowl a day and no more, and never fruit juices
Lentils and lentil pasta: soak these well and cook them at a low temperature; refrain from eating highly processed pasta variants
Courtesy Roma Megchiani, functional nutritionist at Dubai’s 77 Veggie Boutique
- Choose cars with GCC specifications
- Get a service history for cars less than five years old
- Don’t go cheap on the inspection
- Check for oil leaks
- Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model
- Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre
- Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month
- Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred
- If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell
Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com
