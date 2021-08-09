Avani and Tivoli hotels to open in Bahrain's Bilaj Al Jazayer development

Two new hotels will open doors in Bahrain in 2024, hotel operator Minor Hotels has announced.

Avani Bilaj Al Jazayer Bahrain Resort and Tivoli Bilaj Al Jazayer Bahrain Resort will both be located at waterfront leisure destination Bilaj Al Jazayer, which is still under development.

The 1.3 million-square-metre plot, which will be home to numerous resorts, residences, restaurants, offices and entertainment venues, is located on the south-west coast of Bahrain.

Bilaj Al Jazayer is a 1.3-million-square-metre development in the south-west of Bahrain. Edamah

The two new hotels will be on the shoreline. The Avani will have guest rooms and suites, an all-day dining restaurant, an outdoor swimming pool with pool bar, as well as a gym. The Tivoli will also offer rooms and suites, as well as two restaurants, two bars and a cafe, an outdoor swimming pool, gym, and spa and wellness facilities.

The properties will share a beach club.

“Minor Hotels’ entry into Bahrain is of key importance strategically for the group,” said William E Heinecke, chairman and founder of Minor International. “I have visited a few times over the years and have especially enjoyed my time as an F1 fan," he added, referring to the Bahrain Grand Prix, which has been running since 2004.

Amin Alarrayed, chief executive of Edamah, a local partner and property arm of Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat, said: “Bilaj Al Jazayer is one of the most exciting projects in our portfolio, which will transform Bahrain’s much-loved beach into a world-class waterfront destination.”

The destination will be home to numerous resorts, restaurants, offices and entertainment venues. Edamah

Minor Hotels, which operates Anantara, Avani, Tivoli and Oaks brands, has a portfolio of 527 hotels and resorts in 54 countries, with 29 of those in operation or scheduled to open in the Middle East.

It also plans to introduce two new brands – NH Collection and NH Hotels – more widely to the region soon. These can currently be found across Europe and America, with NH Hotels also in Tunisia and Qatar, according to its website.

