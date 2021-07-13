'Japanese only': Tokyo hotel blasted for 'racist' elevator signs

A hotel in Tokyo has apologised after it was blasted online for segregating its elevators with "Japanese only" and "foreigners only" signs ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Akasaka Excel Hotel Tokyu in downtown Tokyo put up the signs on Friday to split the use of its four elevators into two units for Japanese and another two for foreigners.

A hotel official told Reuters it was to ensure the movement of guests related to the Games were separated from others staying at the hotel, as per their interpretation of Covid-19 guidance from Tokyo 2020 organisers.

The official also confirmed the signs, posted in English and Japanese, were removed on Sunday after the hotel faced criticism on social media, and said there was no intention to discriminate against foreigners.

"We tried to make it easy to understand but ended up causing misunderstanding," the official said.

Akasaka Excel Hotel Tokyu pic.twitter.com/KxiUNHPtIP — Michelle (@OhBotswana) July 11, 2021

The signs triggered a barrage of angry tweets on social media, with many calling the signs "racist".

"In a racist, xenophobic and clueless move, #Tokyo’s Akasaka Excel Tokyu hotel has established separate elevators for 'foreigners' and 'Japanese' #COVID19 measures should be based on public health, not race, nationality or ignorance," one user posted.

In a racist, xenophobic, and clueless move, #Tokyo’s Akasaka Excel Tokyu hotel has established separate elevators for “foreigners” and “Japanese” #COVID19 measures should be based on public health, not race,nationality, or ignorance. #Japan pic.twitter.com/PIGiUrDY3A — Marc Yanofsky (@MarcYanofsky) July 11, 2021

"Apartheid has been revived in Japan," tweeted another.

"The virus has nothing to do with nationality," added Twitter user Anna.

"I thought Japan had left this nonsense in the past," posted another.

Located in Chiyoda Ward, Akasaka Excel Hotel Tokyu is expected to host a number of Olympic athletes and officials, according to The Japan Times.

In a statement posted on its website on Monday, the hotel apologised and promised to prevent similar incidents in the future.

"We would like to express our sincere apologies for the inappropriate wording in the information posted in the building on July 9. The postings you pointed out were already removed on July 11," the statement reads. "We will strengthen our internal system for checking postings to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. We sincerely apologise for this incident."

Olympic host city Tokyo entered a new state of emergency on Monday, less than two weeks before the Games begin, amid worries about whether the measures can stem a rise in Covid-19 cases.

Organisers last week announced that spectators would be banned from nearly all venues. Spectators from abroad were already banned months ago, and officials are now asking residents to watch the Games on TV to keep the movement of people, which could spread contagion, to a minimum.

Opinion polls have consistently shown the Japanese public is concerned about going ahead with the Games during the pandemic.

The Games, postponed from last year because of the pandemic, run from Friday, July 23 to Sunday, August 8, while the state of emergency – the capital's fourth – lasts until Sunday, August 22, shortly before the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics begin.

– Additional reporting by Reuters

THE BIO Mr Al Qassimi is 37 and lives in Dubai

He is a keen drummer and loves gardening

His favourite way to unwind is spending time with his two children and cooking

A Bad Moms Christmas

Dir: John Lucas and Scott Moore

Starring: Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell, Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines

Two stars

West Indies v England ODI series: West Indies squad: Jason Holder (c), Fabian Allen, Devendra Bishoo, Darren Bravo, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas. Fixtures: 1st ODI - February 20, Bridgetown 2nd ODI - February 22, Bridgetown 3rd ODI - February 25, St George's 4th ODI - February 27, St George's 5th ODI - March 2, Gros Islet

If you go The flights

Emirates flies from Dubai to Seattle from Dh5,555 return, including taxes.

The car

Hertz offers compact car rental from about $300 (Dh1,100) per week, including taxes. Emirates Skywards members can earn points on their car hire through Hertz.

The national park

Entry to Mount Rainier National Park costs $30 for one vehicle and passengers for up to seven days. Accommodation can be booked through mtrainierguestservices.com. Prices vary according to season. Rooms at the Holiday Inn Yakima cost from $125 per night, excluding breakfast.

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

The specs: Aston Martin DB11 V8 vs Ferrari GTC4Lusso T Price, base: Dh840,000; Dh120,000 Engine: 4.0L V8 twin-turbo; 3.9L V8 turbo Transmission: Eight-speed automatic; seven-speed automatic Power: 509hp @ 6,000rpm; 601hp @ 7,500rpm Torque: 695Nm @ 2,000rpm; 760Nm @ 3,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.9L / 100km; 11.6L / 100km

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

How to improve Arabic reading in early years One 45-minute class per week in Standard Arabic is not sufficient The goal should be for grade 1 and 2 students to become fluent readers Subjects like technology, social studies, science can be taught in later grades Grade 1 curricula should include oral instruction in Standard Arabic First graders must regularly practice individual letters and combinations Time should be slotted in class to read longer passages in early grades Improve the appearance of textbooks Revision of curriculum should be undertaken as per research findings Conjugations of most common verb forms should be taught Systematic learning of Standard Arabic grammar

