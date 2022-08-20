Four remote destinations with internet connectivity as Kilimanjaro plugs in

High-speed broadband was installed on Mount Kilimanjaro on Tuesday.

Fittingly, Tanzanian government minister Nape Moses Nnauye made the announcement on Twitter.

Other than chronicling your adventures on the highest mountain in Africa in real time on social media — 5,895 metres above sea level no less — there are an increasing number of remote tourist destinations plugging into the World Wide Web.

Here are four other unexpected destinations with Wi-Fi connectivity.

Tham Pha Nang Khoi cave, Thailand

Tham Pha Nang Khoi cave in Thailand has internet connectivity among its myriad stalactite and stalagmite formations. Photo: Ivana Cajina / Unsplash

If you want to post live reels as bats swoop past you, head to the cavernous depths of the Tham Pha Nang Khoi near Phrae in northern Thailand. The natural cave is located on a 50-metre-tall cliff and has a 150-metre-long tunnel.

Known for housing a Buddha statue and for its mineral formations, the cave houses stalagmites that resemble a woman with a heart-shaped stalactite at the centre. Legend has it, this is a lovelorn princess, Aranyanee who turned to stone while waiting her sweetheart.

Temple of Mithras, the UK

Internet connectivity in the City of London is commonplace, but it’s still pretty incredible to see those power decibel bars bloom in an underground cult temple hidden seven metres below Bloomberg’s headquarters in Walbrook.

The subterranean temple was said to be the worshipping ground for the Mithras, a Roman cult dating back to 240. While it was relocated in the 1960s, the temple houses a selection of Roman artefacts such as writing tablets, a bull-slaying bas-relief and torch-bearing figurines, all displayed in dimly lit environs complete with the sound of footsteps and chanting pervading the still air from hidden speakers (likely connected to the powerful Wi-Fi on site).

The jungles of Sarawak, Malaysia

The jungles of Sarawak are home to Borneo tribes, including the Kelabits, and a strong internet connection. Photo: Jerry Redfern / LightRocket

Dubbed one of the wildest places on Earth, Sarawak in eastern Malaysia is dominated by dense forests, national parks and free-roaming wildlife. Sarawak is filled with enormous caves and longhouses belonging to jungle tribes in Borneo. Its rainforest and surrounding sites have also suffered many mysterious disappearances, including Swiss environmental activist Bruno Manser in 2000.

As primitive as that sounds, however, at several spots in this neck of the woods your phone will light up as it connects to the Wi-Fi, likely set up by the stakeholders behind the Borneo Jazz Festival.

Aquila Game Reserve, South Africa

Aquila Game Reserve is located between two mountain ranges and keeps guests plugged in. Photo: Hoberman Collection / Universal Images Group

Located in the middle of the Karoo desert, South Africa, this 10,000-hectare private nature reserve is set between the Langeberg and the Outeniqua Mountains, amid valleys, rivers and kloofs (ravines). It is home to the big five, plus Cape Mountain leopards.

Lodge accommodation, day and overnight safaris and a fire pit that puts on a toasted marshmallow braai each night for children are some other features of this far-flung reserve, all of which can be captured in real-time for the ‘Gram thanks to unexpected, but most welcome, Wi-Fi connectivity.