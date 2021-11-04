Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment is going up for rent on Airbnb

Guests will be hosted by Sarah Jessica Parker and pay only $23 for the night

Farah Andrews
Nov 4, 2021

Carrie Bradshaw's apartment, arguably, plays as big a role as, well, Big in Sex and the City, so fans will be delighted to hear that they could have the chance to check into the famed brownstone for a one-night stay this month.

To celebrate the release of And Just Like That…, the Sex and the City spin-off, the apartment will be available to rent through Airbnb for only $23 for the night, marking 23 years since Sarah Jessica Parker's character first moved in.

Guests at the 'Sex and the City' apartment will be able to play dress-up in Carrie Bradshaw's famous wardrobe. Photo Airbnb

The apartment will be available to rent on Friday and Saturday, November 12 and 13, with booking opening at noon Eastern Time on Monday, November 8.

"It’s been 23 years since I first stepped into Carrie’s shoes, and now, it’s your turn," Parker says in the Airbnb listing.

The apartment is described as "quintessentially Carrie" in the listing, which reads, "The closet is the star of this New York City apartment, filled with designer and vintage looks to make you swoon. If Carrie taught us anything, though, it’s that trends come and go, but friendships never go out of style – so we’ve pulled out all the stops for a fab and friendship-centric trip down Sex and the City’s memory lane."

Guests will be greeted with a virtual welcome from Parker, and the stay comes complete with brunch in Chelsea and the chance to play dress-up in Carrie’s "carefully curated closet".

