Beloved 'Sex and the City' actor Willie Garson dies at 57: 'a bright light for everyone'

Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s friend on Sex and the City and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced on Tuesday. He was 57.

“I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much,” Nathen Garson wrote on Instagram. “I’m so proud of you.”

"You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known,” his son said.

Garson adopted Nathen in 2009. He remained an active voice in the adoption community and served as a spokesman for National Adoption Day.

No details of his death were released.

Garson portrayed Blatch, a talent agent and the devoted and stylish best male friend of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie for six seasons. He reprised the role in the films Sex and the City and Sex and the City 2, and had been filming a series revival for HBO Max called And Just Like That.

Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbes in the series, expressed her sorrow in a tweet.

“We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and in real life,” she wrote. “He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional – always.”

So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @WillieGarson. We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional— always. pic.twitter.com/G63EJIj8lG — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) September 22, 2021

"My heart goes out to his son, Nathen Garson. Nathen, I hope you know how much he loved you and how proud he was to be your dad," Nixon said.

Mario Cantone, who played Garson’s husband in Sex and the City, tweeted: “I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner. I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with sadness.”

“You were a gift from the gods," the actor said.

Michael Patrick King, the executive producer of Sex and the City and And Just Like That said that Garson had been working "even while he was sick", without giving details.

"His spirit and his dedication to his craft was present every day. His multitude of gifts as an actor and person will be missed by everyone."

HBO also posted a statement on Facebook: “Willie Garson was in life, as on screen, a devoted friend and a bright light for everyone in his universe. He created one of the most beloved characters from the HBO pantheon and was a member of our family for nearly 25 years,” the company said.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Born William Garson Paszamant in Highland Park, New Jersey, Garson began studying acting at age 13 at the Actors Institute in New York. He made hundreds of appearances on TV and in motion pictures.

Besides Sex and the City, he was perhaps best known as Mozzie, a con man on the TV show White Collar, and also had recurring roles on NYPD Blue, Hawaii Five-0 and Supergirl.

Tributes began to flow on social media as news of Garson’s death broke.

"He came to my wedding – begrudgingly. 'Who gets married on Emmy weekend?'. I loved this guy," Modern Family actress Julie Bowen posted, along with a photo.

Seinfeld star Jason Alexander called him “a dear, funny, kind man and delightful actor”.

The wonderful Willie Garson has left us. A dear, funny, kind man and delightful actor. Too soon. Rest well. #ripwilliegarson — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) September 22, 2021

Actor Josh Charles said he was "in a state of shock".

"I cannot believe Willie Garson has left us," he posted.

I’m in a state of shock. I can not believe Willie Garson has left us. This is horribly sad news and I am heartbroken for his son and family. — Josh Charles (@MrJoshCharles) September 22, 2021

– Additional reporting by AP