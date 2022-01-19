Covid-19 travel: US health authority adds Bahrain, Qatar and Egypt to very high-risk list

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention urges people to avoid travel to more than 100 level four destinations

Egypt has been moved to the CDC's level four: very high-risk list, along with Isreal, Qatar and Bahrain. Photo: Pixabay
Farah Andrews
Jan 19, 2022

More than 20 countries have been moved to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention's level four list, deemed the highest-risk level for travel, owing to the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

Live updates: follow the latest news on Omicron

The 22 countries moved to the very high-risk list include Australia, Bahrain, Israel, Qatar, Egypt, Albania, Argentina and Uruguay. By contrast, last week only two nations were moved to the very high-risk list.

READ MORE
Covid travel restrictions: countries still closed to tourists, from Philippines to Morocco

Canada, France, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Ireland, Turkey and the UK are also on the level four list, which includes more than 100 countries in total.

The CDC places destinations on the very high-risk level four list when more than 500 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 residents are registered in the past 28 days. The US federal agency advises against travel to countries on the list.

“Do not travel internationally until you are fully vaccinated,” reads the CDC website. “Getting vaccinated is still the best way to protect yourself from severe disease, slow the spread of Covid-19, and reduce the number of new variants. CDC encourages you [to] get a Covid-19 vaccine booster dose if you are eligible. People who are not fully vaccinated should follow additional recommendations before, during and after travel."

Australia has been added to the US CDC's highest travel risk category. Getty Images

Australia has been added to the US CDC's highest travel risk category. Getty Images

The 22 countries added to the CDC's level four or very high-risk travel list:

  1. Albania
  2. Argentina
  3. Australia
  4. The Bahamas
  5. Bahrain
  6. Bermuda
  7. Bolivia
  8. British Virgin Islands
  9. Cape Verde
  10. Egypt
  11. Grenada
  12. Guyana
  13. Israel
  14. Panama
  15. Qatar
  16. Saint Kitts and Nevis
  17. Saint Lucia
  18. Sao Tome and Principe
  19. Sint Maarten
  20. Suriname
  21. Turks and Caicos Islands
  22. Uruguay

An additional 20 countries were added to the CDC's level three, or high-risk, list. These include Uganda, Kuwait, Jamaica, Costa Rica and Cuba.

Also on the level three list are the UAE, Iran, Morocco, the Philippines, Sri Lanka and Tunisia.

"Make sure you are fully vaccinated before travelling to these destinations," the CDC advises of level three destinations. "Unvaccinated travellers should avoid non-essential travel to these destinations."

Updated: January 19th 2022, 6:10 AM
CovidTravelEgyptUS
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article US health authority adds 22 countries to very high-risk level for travel
An image that illustrates this article Omicron updates: Mild Covid-19 cases 'can cause memory loss months later'Story gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article No entry: 5 destinations travellers can't visit due to Covid-19 rulesStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Passengers travelling from UAE to Mumbai are exempt from the 7-day home quarantine