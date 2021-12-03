Emirates reintroduces free Covid-19 medical cover on all flights

As countries around the world update travel rules and regulations in light of the Omicron variant, Emirates Airline has reintroduced complimentary Covid-19 medical travel insurance for passengers.

Travellers flying with the Dubai airline can access the new Covid-19 Medical Travel Insurance when flying on any Emirates flight booked and departing before the end of March.

The new policy replaces Emirates multi-risk travel insurance cover, which was originally introduced in July 2020, when the airline became the first in the world to offer passengers protection for Covid-19-related expenses.

A friendly reminder during this busy travel period: always check the latest travel requirements at your destination, and ensure you have all required documents before checking in at the airport. pic.twitter.com/Yam4T8lvYT — Emirates Airline (@emirates) December 3, 2021

Last month, the airline confirmed to The National that travellers booking flights after November 30 would no longer be given this medical cover.

“It is our plan to continue providing our customers with a complimentary Covid-19-related medical travel insurance cover,” a spokesperson for the airline told The National in November.

The airline's new Covid-19 insurance policy does not appear to be much of a departure from the original cover offered by the airline in the early days of the global pandemic.

Passengers travelling to any destination on the Emirates network can use the policy to cover medical expenses of up to $175,000 should they contract Covid-19 during their travels. Previously, the policy covered up to €150,000 ($169,000) per person for medical and hospital costs.

If travellers need to quarantine while overseas, they can claim up to $115 per day per person, for up 14 days under the new Emirates plan. Photo: Emirates

If travellers need to quarantine while overseas, they can claim up to $115 per day per person, for up 14 days under the new plan.

The insurance policy runs for the same length of time as the pervious one did, protecting travellers for up to 31 days from the date of their first flight with Emirates, or for the duration of any longer return trip. Travellers must take the first flight in any booking before March 31 to be eligible to use the insurance.

Cover is automatically added to all flight bookings, but travellers must contact the correct AIG representative to make a claim on the policy should they receive a positive Covid-19 diagnosis during a trip.

Etihad Airways also offers a similar policy. The Abu Dhabi airline’s Covid-19 Wellness cover is included with every ticket booked for travel up to the end of March 2022.