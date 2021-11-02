Emirates airline to end free Covid-19 medical cover on new flight bookings from December

Travellers planning to book flights with Emirates airline have only a few weeks left to secure a ticket inclusive of the airline's free multi-risk insurance cover.

The Dubai airline’s complimentary medical cover for Covid-19 will no longer be included on flights booked after November 30.

“Emirates can confirm that our existing multi-risk travel insurance offer for all Emirates customers will be suspended from December 1," a spokesperson confirmed to The National.

Emirates is suspending its multi-risk travel insurance on tickets purchased on or after December 1, 2021. Photo: Emirates

"Customers who have purchased tickets on or before November 30, 2021 will continue to be covered under the multi-risk insurance cover."

Emirates was the first airline in the world to introduce the free medical cover for Covid-19-related expenses in July last year. It was added automatically to all flight bookings, and was designed to ease travellers' worries about quarantine or medical treatment costs should they receive a positive Covid-19 diagnosis during a trip.

The airline said it was ending the insurance after “a review of customer usage and feedback”.

Emirates also confirmed it plans to replace the existing cover with a new Covid-19-related medical travel insurance.

“It is our plan to continue providing our customers with a complimentary Covid-19-related medical travel insurance cover, and we hope to announce updates on this front in the coming weeks."

As the global pandemic continues, several destinations around the world require travellers to have insurance covering the cost of Covid-19 medical treatment as a condition of entry.

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, continues to offer complimentary Covid-19 medical insurance with all tickets for travel until at least March 31, 2022. The Abu Dhabi airline introduced its free travel insurance policy for passengers in September last year.

