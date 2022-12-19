World Cup 2022 champions Argentina featured on flydubai celebratory livery

Flydubai is celebrating Argentina's striking World Cup 2022 victory by unveiling new liveries on two of its aircraft.

The Dubai airline revealed the new wraps featuring the champions of the Fifa World Cup 2022 on Monday, as part of its regional partnership with the Argentine Football Association.

Goalscorers Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria are depicted on the celebratory livery which has been applied to two of the low-cost airline's Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft.

The duo are joined by several of their teammates including Julian Alvarez, Rodrigo De Paul, Lautaro Martinez, Nicolas Otamendi and Paulo Dybala. The golden World Cup trophy also features on the aircraft alongside the blue and white of Argentina's national flag.

Flydubai crew celebrate Argentina's World Cup 2022 victory. Photo: flydubai

The jets adorned with the new livery are operating the last of the shuttle services between Dubai World Central and Doha International Airport that the airline launched on November 21.

With up to 30 daily shuttle flights between Dubai and Qatar, flydubai carried more than 170,000 football fans from across the region to the world's biggest footballing spectacle.

“What a fantastic fun-filled month of football it has been. The operation of up to 30 daily Match Day Shuttle flights between Dubai and Doha has been an unprecedented milestone in the region. This was possible thanks to the support and collaboration of all involved including Dubai Airports, dnata, Dubai Police, Dubai Immigration, the authorities and our partner Qatar Airways,” said Ghaith Al Ghaith, chief executive of flydubai.

“To be able to partner with the winning team was a momentous achievement in flydubai’s history. Congratulations to our partner, the Argentina national football team, and well done to all the teams who participated in this year’s tournament that will surely go down in history as one of the most memorable editions of the World Cup to date.”

Flydubai operated a special flight on November 17, flying the Argentinian national team from Abu Dhabi's Al Bateen Executive Airport to Hamad International Airport to make the start of the team's journey to the World Cup.