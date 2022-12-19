Messi, Mbappe, Bono, Modric: World Cup 2022 team of the tournament

The 2022 World Cup final was billed as the battle of the No 10s – Argentina’s Lionel Messi versus France’s Kylian Mbappe.

It was the seven-time Ballon D’or winner up against the young pretender to his throne as the world’s greatest player. And boy how the Paris Saint-Germain pair delivered on Sunday in what was one of the greatest finals of all time.

After 80 minutes of the showpiece in Doha, Argentina looked to be cruising to victory and a first title since 1986. The South Americans were 2-0 up thanks to a penalty from the talismanic Messi and a second goal from Angel Di Maria.

And then Mbappe strode into centre stage. First, he scored a penalty, then produced a sweet right-footed strike to level the scores. Game on. Extra time.

But the magician Messi struck again in the second period of extra time, pouncing to fire home what was surely the winner.

Mbappe had other ideas. He became the first player since Sir Geoff Hurst in 1966 to score a World Cup final hat-trick after slotting home a penalty to make it 3-3.

After four weeks and 64 games, it came down to penalties. Mbappe and Messi made no mistake but France's Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni missed theirs to hand the trophy to Argentina – and allow Messi to take his place alongside Maradona in the pantheon of Argentina's greats.

On the road to the final, so many players had left an indelible mark on the tournament, from some of the biggest names in the game to those who seized their chance to shine in Qatar.

The surprise package of the tournament were Morocco, with players such as Yassine “Bono” Bounou, Sofyan Amrabat and Achraf Hakimi making a huge impact on the competition as the Atlas Lions became the first African and first Arab team to reach the semi-finals.

Young stars like England’s Jude Bellingham, the Netherlands’ Cody Gakpo, Morocco’s Azzedine Ounahi and Portugal’s Goncalo Ramos marked themselves out as future World Cup superstars.

At the other end of their careers, the likes of Luka Modric, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski were among those who will probably join Messi in bringing down the curtain on their World Cup careers.

