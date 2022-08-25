Emirates resumes New Zealand and Kuala Lumpur flights on A380 superjumbo

Emirates is reintroducing direct flights to Auckland on its A380 superjumbos.

The resumed route will be the Dubai airline’s longest flight, covering a distance of 14,200 kilometres in 16 hours.

It will be one of the world’s longest non-stop scheduled commercial flights and one of the longest A380 flights on the planet.

Daily flights on the double decker from Dubai to New Zealand will commence on December 1, with one-way fares starting from Dh7,680 ($2,091).

Emirates is also resuming non-stop flights to Kuala Lumpur.

The airline currently operates to both cities with a linked Boeing 777 service, which stops in Kuala Lumpur then continues on to Auckland. The start of superjumbo flights to each city will see them delinked and travellers able to fly non-stop between both destinations and Dubai.

To Auckland, A380 flights will depart Dubai every day shortly after 10am, arriving in New Zealand at 11am the following day. On the return, travellers will leave Auckland at 9.15pm, landing in Dubai at about 5.30am the next day.

The move comes after New Zealand lifted its remaining Covid-19 restrictions last month.

New Zealand dropped the last of its Covid-19 restriction for travel last month. Photo: YouTube

Non-stop flights from Dubai to Kuala Lumpur will have a journey time of 7 hours and 15 minutes. Services are scheduled to depart Dubai daily at 3.30am, arriving in the Malaysian capital at 2.35pm. On the return leg, flights leave Kuala Lumpur at 1.45am, landing in Dubai shortly after 5am.

One-way fares from Dubai to Kuala Lumpur start from Dh2,100 per person.

Emirates is the largest A380 operator with 118 of the double-deckers in its fleet. Travellers love the aircraft for its spacious cabins and luxury products, such as in-flight shower suites and a communal bar.

During the global pandemic, Emirates — and many other airlines — grounded A380 fleets. The Dubai airline is now accelerating the use of its superjumbos to meet the growing global demand for air travel.

Emirates currently operates the world's largest passenger jet to 32 destinations around the world, with plans to add more destinations. It has announced major retrofit plans for 67 A380 superjumbos, under which new premium economy cabins will be installed, with first-class cabins and business-class seats refurbished.

Travellers flying to Auckland and Kuala Lumpur will not yet be able to book Emirates' newest class of cabin. It will not be offered on either of the routes when they resume in December, an airline representative confirmed.

