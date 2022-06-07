All the places Emirates A380 superjumbos are flying to this summer

As travel continues its comeback and we move closer to peak summer season, Emirates will fly travellers on its A380 superjumbos to several cities around the world.
The largest commercial aircraft will be operating from Dubai to at least 33 destinations this summer.
With capacity to fly up to 615 passengers, the double-decker jets could help to manage the surge in travel demand that is expected to increase over the coming holiday season.
The airline is operating the twin-aisle jumbo to several destinations this summer, including holiday hotspot Mauritius, four cities in the US, and on popular European and Asian routes.
Where will Emirates' double-deckers jets fly to this summer?
Middle East & Africa
Amman
Cairo
Jeddah
Johannesburg
Europe
Amsterdam
London Gatwick
Madrid
Manchester
Paris
Istanbul
London Heathrow
Frankfurt (until the end of June)
Munich
Zurich
Milan
Vienna
Dusseldorf
Hamburg
Moscow
Asia & Pacific
Bangkok
Mumbai
Guangzhou
Seoul
Mauritius
Brisbane
Melbourne
Sydney
Americas
Washington, DC
Sao Paulo
Toronto
San Francisco
New York JFK
Los Angeles
Fitted with on-board lounges and shower spas, the jets have long been a favourite with Emirates' passengers. During the Covid-19 pandemic many airlines, including Emirates, retired the superjumbos due to a lack of travel demand.
But the world's biggest long-haul carrier resumed A380 jets in July 2020, with flights from Dubai to London and Paris.
This summer, Emirates' newest A380 jets will offer travellers the chance to fly in premium economy. The airline's new class of cabin will be available on A380 flights to Paris, London and Sydney from July 1.
Airfares to fly in the new cabin, which gives travellers more legroom, a special dining menu and upfront seating, cost more than flying at the back of the plane, but considerably less than travelling in business class.
Superjumbos to Singapore
Singapore is also set to welcome back the A380.
Seat reservations on the superjumbo from Dubai to Changi International Airport are available from July 1 on Emirates' website. The resumption is several months earlier than Emirates had originally planned to restart the service.
Some destinations are, however, saying goodbye to the double-decker jets, at least temporarily. Barcelona's last A380 of the year will depart the Spanish city in July, with no more superjumbos on the schedule until summer next year, according to Emirates' website.
The double-decker will also be cut from Frankfurt's schedule, with tickets only available to book on the A380 until the end of June, after which the route will be operated via a Boeing 777.
Emirates continues to operate its A380 superjumbos to Moscow, despite the suspension of flights to cities in Russia by partner carrier flydubai amid Russia’s ongoing attack in Ukraine.