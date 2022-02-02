Emirates airline to resume flights to Nigeria on February 5

Emirates will restart flights between Dubai and Nigeria on Saturday after flights were suspended between the two countries on December 13. The airline will operate to and from Abuja and Lagos with daily flights.

Emirates will operate to Abuja with EK 785 and 786. EK 785 will depart Dubai at 11am, arriving in Abuja at 3.40pm. The return flight, EK 786 will take off from Abuja at 7pm, arriving in Dubai at 4.35am the next day.

Emirates flight EK 783 to Lagos will depart Dubai at 10.30am, arriving in Lagos at 3.40pm. The return flight EK 784 will depart Lagos at 6.10pm, arriving in Dubai at 4.15am the next day.

Travelling from Nigeria to Dubai

Those who are travelling from the African country with Dubai as their final destination will require a 48-hour PCR test.

Passengers must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate with a QR code for a test conducted at an approved facility, and validity must be calculated from the time the sample was collected. Upon arriving in Dubai, passengers will undergo an additional Covid-19 PCR test and remain in self-quarantine until the test results are received.

Transiting through Dubai from Nigeria

Passengers travelling from Nigeria and transiting in Dubai are required to follow the rules and requirements of their final destination.

Last week, Emirates said it was resuming flights to five African countries from January 29: Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Dar Esl Salaam, Tanzania; Nairobi, Kenya; Harare, Zimbabwe; and three South African routes to Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

The news follows the announcement that the UAE would lift restrictions on flights to 12 African nations that were put in place after the emergence of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 late last year.