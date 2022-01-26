UAE issues guidance on flight arrivals from 12 countries, updates protocols for three more

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has announced that flight arrivals can resume from a dozen countries. It also updated entry procedures for flights originating from three more nations at the same time in a post on social media.

NCEMA said flight arrivals can resume from: Botswana, Congo Republic, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Kenya, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania and Zimbabwe.

It also said that entry procedures have been updated for flights originating from Ghana, Rwanda and Uganda.

The new guidance is effective from Sunday, January 29.

Passengers will be required to take a PCR test 48 hours before departure, test where possible at the departure airport, test on arrival and adhere to all preventive and precautionary measures when visiting the UAE, according to NCEMA.